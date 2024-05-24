First Look: Tricky Tortoise Brewing, Opening This Weekend in Willoughby

The brewery is set in the former Willoughby Brewing property

By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 4:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tricky Tortoise owner Bobby Ehasz. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Tricky Tortoise owner Bobby Ehasz.
After eight months of work, Bobby Ehasz finally is ready to welcome the public into Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. (4057 Erie St., 440-306-8372). He will do that this weekend when the doors officially open for the first time.

Ehasz, a partner in Pompatus Brewing in Bainbridge, started with a dark, cavernous building that had been vacant since early 2020. The bulk of the work has been devoted to making the space, long home to Willoughby Brewing, feel lighter, brighter and more welcoming. Walls were removed, flooring replaced, booths extracted, lighting updated, and fixtures and furniture upgraded.

Already, Caleb Brown, a brewer who worked at Platform/AB and Thirsty Dog, has assembled a tasty roster of beers for opening weekend. He’s starting with a couple IPAs, a cream ale, and a helles brewed in collaboration with Akronym Brewing. There’s also a house-brewed lime seltzer. In the pipeline, says Brown, is a brown ale, black lager and West Coast IPA.

“In my mind, you’re always pushing to educate the consumer towards balance and nuance rather than to how many hops can we throw in this and how many flavors can you throw in that,” Brown says. “I think that’s what we’re seeing in the craft market overall right now. The pendulum is swinging back from the pastry stouts to things with nuance and balance and simplicity.”

The lunch and dinner menu is simple, but hearty and scratch-made. The beer-friendly lineup includes loaded nachos, jumbo wings, sausage-stuffed peppers and a Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese. There are salads, pizzas, fried chicken sandwiches, meatball subs, sausage and pepper sandwiches and a burger.

There will be live entertainment, starting this weekend.
click to enlarge Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby.
click to enlarge Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby.
click to enlarge Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby.
click to enlarge Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby.
click to enlarge Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Tricky Tortoise Brewing Co. opens this weekend in Willoughby.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Dan Deagan to Open Pin High Golf Simulator Facility in Bay Village

By Douglas Trattner

Pin High golf simulator to open this winter in Bay Village.

Review: Antica Rises Above the Usual Neighborhood Italian Joint

By Douglas Trattner

Antica in Beachwood

Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls to Close May 26th. Will Reopen as Cafe Lola in Late Summer

By Douglas Trattner

Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls to close on Sunday, May 26. Cafe Lola by Rick Doody to open in late summer.

Juneberry Table in Ohio City to Launch Dinner Service on Wednesday, June 5.

By Douglas Trattner

Juneberry Table in Ohio City to launch dinner service on June 5.

May 22, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us