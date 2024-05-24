This Week in Cleveland Food News: Irie Jamaican Opens in Lakewood, Juneberry Adds Dinner and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 11:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
Samplings from Irie Jamaican - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Samplings from Irie Jamaican

- Irie Jamaican is now open in Lakewood, which is fabulous news for fans of Chef Omar McKay's work. It's his fifth spot and he shows no signs of slowing down.


- While Pearl Street Wine Bar & Cafe closed its doors in May, those looking for dinner from Chef Karen Small won't have to look far as Juneberry Table will add service later in the day starting June 5.


- Dan Deagan will be turning the now-closed Bay Lanes building into a golf sim facility.


- Rick Doody dishes on his plans for the Bell & Flower space, which closes after this weekend.


- Finally, it took some badgering from friends and readers, but Scene dining editor Doug Trattner finally made his way to Antica Italian and he's glad he did.


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Dan Deagan to Open Pin High Golf Simulator Facility in Bay Village

By Douglas Trattner

Pin High golf simulator to open this winter in Bay Village.

Review: Antica Rises Above the Usual Neighborhood Italian Joint

By Douglas Trattner

Antica in Beachwood

Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls to Close May 26th. Will Reopen as Cafe Lola in Late Summer

By Douglas Trattner

Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls to close on Sunday, May 26. Cafe Lola by Rick Doody to open in late summer.

Juneberry Table in Ohio City to Launch Dinner Service on Wednesday, June 5.

By Douglas Trattner

Juneberry Table in Ohio City to launch dinner service on June 5.

May 22, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us