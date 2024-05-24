This Week in Cleveland Food News: Irie Jamaican Opens in Lakewood, Juneberry Adds Dinner and More

Courtesy Photo Samplings from Irie Jamaican

- Irie Jamaican is now open in Lakewood, which is fabulous news for fans of Chef Omar McKay's work. It's his fifth spot and he shows no signs of slowing down.- While Pearl Street Wine Bar & Cafe closed its doors in May, those looking for dinner from Chef Karen Small won't have to look far as Juneberry Table will add service later in the day starting June 5.- Dan Deagan will be turning the now-closed Bay Lanes building into a golf sim facility.- Rick Doody dishes on his plans for the Bell & Flower space, which closes after this weekend.- Finally, it took some badgering from friends and readers, but Scene dining editor Doug Trattner finally made his way to Antica Italian and he's glad he did.