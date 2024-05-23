Dan Deagan to Open Pin High Golf Simulator Facility in Bay Village

click to enlarge Foresight Golf Simulator Pin High golf simulator to open this winter in Bay Village.

Dan Deagan and a few of his golf buddies had been daydreaming of opening a golf simulator facility in their neck of the woods. Deagan, the man behind Lakewood and Beachwood Truck Parks, among other businesses, said that despite the increased popularity of these attractions, none exist between downtown Cleveland and the far-western suburbs.As luck would have it, he was presented with a potential property just steps away from Wolf & Co. (27215 Wolf Rd.), the Bay Village wine bar he’s opening this summer with Mandi Burman. That location is Bay Lanes (27229 Wolf Rd.), a bowling alley that is closing this week after decades in business.“We’ve been talking about this for years,” says Deagan. “It’s just now coming to fruition.”The 13,000-square-foot, two-level property will become Pin High. Deagan estimates an early winter opening. He and partner Ryan Corbett envision a setup whereby the check-in and restrooms are on the upper level, with the main level below devoted to the golf bays and a large bar. Golfers can expect 12 bays, including some that can be grouped together for larger, semi-private gatherings.When it opens, Pin High will join a handful of other recent arrivals in the local market, part of a national trend that has its origins in 2020.“Golf is the fastest growing sport in the country,” he says. “It seems like during the pandemic everyone took up golf because you could be outside. Now, every country club has a wait list. It’s exploded.”That desire, coupled with advancements in the technology, has resulted in a boom in golf-sim establishments. Golfers in cold climates like ours can play all winter long, selecting from 100s of the best courses in the world. Unlike Topgolf, which is geared more to entertainment seekers, golf simulator technology approximates real play in an immersive environment.Deagan says he plans to offer clinics for kids, leagues, tournaments and plenty of fun events.“It’s really important to me that we become a big part of the Bay community,” he says. “I’ve reached out to the coaches of the men’s and women’s high school golf teams, offering free bays to their athletes so they can practice in winter.”The bar will offer top-flight beer, wine and cocktails alongside a “simple but good” menu of snacks.“We also want to be a place where you can come to get a snack and some drinks and watch sporting events,” adds Deagan.