Patron Saint, an Italian-Inspired All-Day Cafe and Aperitivo Bar, Opening in Ohio City

"I wanted something where you could sit down, have a light drink, but still keep working or go onto your evening."

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge Owner Marie Artale - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Owner Marie Artale
For 20 years, the striking Vitrolite Building (2915 Detroit Ave.) in Ohio City had been home to the Intermuseum Conservation Association, but before that it was a showroom and warehouse for Vitrolite tile – aka pigmented structural glass. Soon, the property will exhibit a more community-minded purpose when a trio of businesses – Harness Cycle, Soul Yoga and Patron Saint – open in late May.

Occupying the former showroom storefront at ground level will be Patron Saint, which owner Marie Artale describes as an “Italian-inspired all-day café and aperitivo bar.” The 1,600-square-foot space features beamed 15-foot ceilings, 100-year-old tile flooring, graceful arches, and walls clad in various shades and designs of Vitrolite glass.

As an all-day café, Patron Saint will transition from early morning coffee service through early evening aperitivo hour. The 50-seat café will offer a window counter with lake views, comfortable banquettes, a standing rail, and bar seating. Although there will be a full bar, Artale has her sights zeroed in on low-alcohol beverages like amaro-based spritzes, which will go well beyond the ubiquitous Aperol and Campari. Additionally, there will Italian beer and wine on hand.

“Given the transitional hour of the day and type of place, I wanted something where you could sit down, have a light drink, but still keep working or go onto your evening at the game, or show, or to have a full dinner.”

To match the aesthetic, chef David Kocab is crafting a farm-to-table Italian menu that will lean light, wholesome, seasonal and creative.

“I want to fill that middle void where you can get quality without having to be heavy-handed,” he explains.

In the morning, guests can pair their Ready Set! cappuccino with “healthy but substantial” breakfast options. Midday options will focus on composed salads, sandwiches, and seasonal small plates. To pair with those spritzes, Kocab will offer bar snacks, sharable plates and a few specials. The café will also offer grab-and-go items to pair with a retail bottle of wine for a light bite at home or elsewhere.

Artale, who returned home to Northeast Ohio after years spent working in New York, says that she refined her lifelong restaurant vision post-2020. With more remote and virtual workers and fewer 9-to-5, work-in-a-building staffers, the shift to more flexible work/social spaces like Patron Saint made sense – especially in a neighborhood like Hingetown.

“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant,” says Artale. “It has been my dream my entire life. So I’m doing the cliché of living the dream.”

click to enlarge The Vitrolite Building in Ohio City will soon be home to Harness Cycle, Soul Yoga and Patron Saint cafe. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The Vitrolite Building in Ohio City will soon be home to Harness Cycle, Soul Yoga and Patron Saint cafe.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
