Pearl Street Wine Market & Café in Ohio City to Close at the End of March

A rent increase is making it impossible to continue, says owner Karen Small

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 6:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café will close at the end of March. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café will close at the end of March.
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café (2523 Market Ave., 216-675-0112) in Ohio City will close at the end of March, says chef and owner Karen Small, because of an unexpected rent increase that will make it impossible to continue operating. Small opened the wine bar with partner Jill Davis in the former Flying Fig space about a year and a half ago.

“Our landlords tried to raise our rent by $7,000 a month, which takes us up to about $25 a square foot, so we refused to renew our lease with them,” Small explains.

Small has been in that space for 25 years, ever since opening Flying Fig in 1999. She says that her current monthly rent of $4,300 will climb to nearly $11,000.

In response, Harsax Management Company – the property owner – doesn’t dispute the numbers but does offer some context. Prior to the recent purchase of the building, notes CEO Randall Sacks, the building was owned by Ohio City Inc., a non-profit that had not been charging market rate.

“It was never going to work unless we got the building up to market rent,” adds Sacks. “We love Karen. I’m a huge fan of her restaurant and we’ve always had a great relationship with her. We have the utmost respect for Karen.”

Small says that her hope is to find a new home in the neighborhood for Pearl Street.

“It’s unfortunate and we’re attempting to relocate, but they took us right down to the wire,” she says.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Good Company Akron to Open on Friday, March 1

By Douglas Trattner

Good Company Akron to open on March 1st.

Canton-Based Royal Docks Brewing to Open Taproom in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

The future home of Royal Docks

With a New Waterfront Address, Sushi 86 Keeps Adapting and Evolving

By Douglas Trattner

With a New Waterfront Address, Sushi 86 Keeps Adapting and Evolving

Steve's Diner in Brooklyn to Close on March 4

By Douglas Trattner

The end is nigh for Steve's Diner in Brooklyn.

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us