Phoenix Coffee's Warehouse District Location Closes This Weekend

"This was a decision made based on a combination of factors."

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 8:39 am

The other downtown spot on East 9th remains open with expanded hours
Google Maps
The other downtown spot on East 9th remains open with expanded hours

Phoenix Coffee will downsize its portfolio by one this weekend when it closes the Warehouse District location on St. Clair.

The employee-owned cooperative coffee company, founded in Lakewood in 1991, will extend the hours of its other downtown shop on East 9th from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. next week in response to the closure.

"We've made the unfortunate decision to close our Warehouse District cafe, effective March 31st," a sign on the door reads. "This was a decision made based on a combination of factors."

Employees of that spot, which opened in 2017 and was the company's second go-round in the neighborhood, will remain with the company and work at other locations.

Phoenix transitioned to an employee-owned model in 2020 with financial assistance by the Fund for Employee Ownership of the Evergreen Cooperatives, a Cleveland nonprofit dedicated to preserving jobs and revitalizing neighborhoods through collective ownership.

“Our idea isn’t a radical one,” company managers said in a statement at the time. “We want to create safe, sustainable, liveable middle-class jobs. We want to be part of our communities and contribute to those communities not only through our company’s presence but by being members: buying homes, starting families and living our values.”

March 27, 2024

