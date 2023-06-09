Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls Is Closing. Chef Michael Grieve May Open Rockfish Oyster Bar in Same Space

Rockfish will be a full-service restaurant offering high quality seafood.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 4:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Michael Grieve - Ponyboys Facebook
Ponyboys Facebook
Chef Michael Grieve
Ponyboys (506 E. Washington St., 440-247-8226) in Chagrin Falls is closing. The 75-seat Mexican-themed eatery opened in late-2021 under the ownership of chef Ryan Scanlon. Its last day of service will be Saturday, June 17.

The space likely won’t sit idle for long. Chef Michael Grieve, formerly of Tartine Bistro in Rocky River, and current owner of The Grocery (2600 Detroit Ave., 216-387-1969) café and market in Ohio City, is hoping to open his planned seafood restaurant this fall in that space. Assuming negotiations go as planned, that's what will happen, he says.

Wherever it lands, Rockfish Oyster Bar will be a full-service restaurant offering high quality seafood. The menu will draw on Grieve's previous training at seafood restaurants in California. A set menu of "classics" will be joined by seasonal specials that highlight oysters from across the globe and chef's tasting menus.

In addition to the restaurant aspect, Grieve intends to host fish butchery demonstrations, cooking classes and workshops. Topics will cover zero waste cooking, sustainable fishing practices, and seafood wine pairings.

All unused Ponyboys gift cards will be honored at Rockfish Oyster Bar (if it opens in that space).

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The LBM Team is Buying Deagan's Kitchen in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Deagan's Kitchen in Lakewood to change hands

Cleveland to Land Two D.P. Dough Locations

By Douglas Trattner

"Ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness " from D. P. Dough

Shake Shack at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Has Reopened

By Douglas Trattner

Shake Shack offerings

Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens, Formerly Hola Island Provisions, in Central

By Douglas Trattner

Now Open: Hola Island Kitchens

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us