Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls Is Closing. Chef Michael Grieve May Open Rockfish Oyster Bar in Same Space

(506 E. Washington St., 440-247-8226) in Chagrin Falls is closing. The 75-seat Mexican-themed eatery opened in late-2021 under the ownership of chef Ryan Scanlon. Its last day of service will be Saturday, June 17.
The space likely won’t sit idle for long. Chef Michael Grieve, formerly of Tartine Bistro in Rocky River, and current owner of The Grocery (2600 Detroit Ave., 216-387-1969) café and market in Ohio City, is hoping to open his planned seafood restaurant this fall in that space. Assuming negotiations go as planned, that's what will happen, he says.
Wherever it lands, Rockfish Oyster Bar will be a full-service restaurant offering high quality seafood. The menu will draw on Grieve's previous training at seafood restaurants in California. A set menu of "classics" will be joined by seasonal specials that highlight oysters from across the globe and chef's tasting menus.
In addition to the restaurant aspect, Grieve intends to host fish butchery demonstrations, cooking classes and workshops. Topics will cover zero waste cooking, sustainable fishing practices, and seafood wine pairings.
All unused Ponyboys gift cards will be honored at Rockfish Oyster Bar (if it opens in that space).
