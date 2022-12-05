Proof Bar-BQ to Move From Tremont to Former Nick's Diner Space in Ohio City

click to enlarge Proof Bar-BQ
Nick's Diner in Ohio City
will relocate to Ohio City from Tremont, according to co-owner Michael Griffin. Griffin and partner Dave Ferrante have purchased the Nick’s Diner property at 4116 Lorain Avenue, and will commence an extensive renovation project before opening sometime this coming spring or summer. Nick’s Diner has been closed since last August when the property changed hands. Proof will shutter its Tremont location on December 23rd.
“You can’t pass up a piece of property over there right now,” says Griffin.
Proof opened its doors right before Covid arrived and has struggled to gain traction ever since, adds Griffin. It’s location in the basement of the building it shares with Crust and Visible Voice Books presented additional challenges because of its dimensions and lack of useable kitchen space.
“When we had to shut down two weeks after our original opening due to the pandemic, it seemed that we were never really able to find solid footing in our Tremont location,” he explains. “It made sense to move Proof over there because we can do more with the kitchen. It’s so hard to come up with creative menus with that kitchen space at Proof.”
Griffin says that the new property will allow them to offer a more extensive menu of items to complement the wonderful barbecue.
The owners intend to open some sealed-off windows, relocate the entrance and expand and renovate the patio at the old Nick’s Diner space.
“We are very excited about the opportunities the new neighborhood offers and are looking to do our part to contribute to the continuing development of this neighborhood in Ohio City,” says Ferrante.
