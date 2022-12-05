Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Proof Bar-BQ to Move From Tremont to Former Nick's Diner Space in Ohio City

The new location will allow the restaurant to expand its offerings

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge Nick's Diner in Ohio City - Google Maps
Google Maps
Nick's Diner in Ohio City
Proof Bar-BQ will relocate to Ohio City from Tremont, according to co-owner Michael Griffin. Griffin and partner Dave Ferrante have purchased the Nick’s Diner property at 4116 Lorain Avenue, and will commence an extensive renovation project before opening sometime this coming spring or summer. Nick’s Diner has been closed since last August when the property changed hands. Proof will shutter its Tremont location on December 23rd.

“You can’t pass up a piece of property over there right now,” says Griffin.

Proof opened its doors right before Covid arrived and has struggled to gain traction ever since, adds Griffin. It’s location in the basement of the building it shares with Crust and Visible Voice Books presented additional challenges because of its dimensions and lack of useable kitchen space.

“When we had to shut down two weeks after our original opening due to the pandemic, it seemed that we were never really able to find solid footing in our Tremont location,” he explains. “It made sense to move Proof over there because we can do more with the kitchen. It’s so hard to come up with creative menus with that kitchen space at Proof.”

Griffin says that the new property will allow them to offer a more extensive menu of items to complement the wonderful barbecue.

The owners intend to open some sealed-off windows, relocate the entrance and expand and renovate the patio at the old Nick’s Diner space.

“We are very excited about the opportunities the new neighborhood offers and are looking to do our part to contribute to the continuing development of this neighborhood in Ohio City,” says Ferrante.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant Has Found a New Home in Bainbridge

By Douglas Trattner

Veal crepe at Balaton

Chef Andrew Mansour to Open Artis Restaurant in Former SideQuest Space in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Former SideQuest space to become Artis

Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.

Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Italian beef sandwich

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us