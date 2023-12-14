Salted Dough Bistro to Open in Little Italy on Thursday, Dec. 21st

“I tried to really dig into the pastas,” says chef/owner Jeff Fisher

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge Salted Dough Bistro to Open in Little Italy on Thursday, Dec. 21st
Courtesy photo
Campus Pollyeyes closed its Little Italy location after just four months, and almost immediately Jeff Fisher signed a lease to take over the space. Next Thursday, December 21, the former Touch Supper Club chef will open a spinoff of his popular Broadview Heights eatery Salted Dough (9174 Broadview Rd.), which he opened in 2019.

Fisher says that he’s been approached numerous times to expand, but no opportunity was as appealing as this one. The turn-key restaurant (12308 Mayfield Rd.), located in the newly constructed La Collina mixed-use property, is a perfect fit for the chef’s concept.

Called Salted Dough Bistro, the restaurant will offer more a fine-dining experience than the original down south, with a broader focus on hand-made pastas, seafood and meat dishes. Fisher will still be making his quality pizzas, but he hopes they take a back seat to dishes like sweet pea gnocchi, pappardelle Bolognese, braised short rib, and pan-seared filet.

“I tried to really dig into the pastas,” Fisher says. “We kind of want to make a statement with our regional Italian pastas – nothing fancy, just true flavors.”

To start, the menu offers items like ricotta-stuffed hot peppers, braised octopus, beef carpaccio and house-cured salmon crudo.

Fisher has a knack for homemade desserts so diners can look forward to treats like panna cotta, crème brulée, chocolate mouse bombs and lemon polenta cake.

Salted Dough Bistro will be full-service. To accomplish that, Fisher has made some pretty significant design changes to the interior.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
