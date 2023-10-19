Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

From Sam McNulty and company, the new bar is below recently opened Clandestina

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday
Courtesy Photo

Never one to sit around on their laurels, Sam McNulty's restaurant group has, just in the last year, flipped the switch on Bar Cento/Bier Markt in debuting Bright Side; carved out part of the Nano Brew space to open Clandestina, a mezcal and tequila concept with Mexican street food; and launched Heart Cider.

Landing this weekend

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday: The new local cider is made from 100% Ohio apples


Tomorrow they'll welcome yet another new addition to Ohio City when Smoke & Mirrors opens.

Located beneath the 60-seat Clandestina space (1865 West 25th St.), Smoke & Mirrors will offer EDM DJs and dancing Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and a drink menu focused on rum, curated wine and, naturally, craft beer. There will be no cover charge.

McNulty promises the "subterranean catacomb" will be Cleveland's most "enigmatic underground dance party."

"We kept hearing from our friends that they wanted a place to dance to artists like Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Kygo, or Purple Disco, and there wasn't a club like that in Ohio City," he told Scene. "So, here we go."

