The Beauty/Abomination of Green Skyline Chili 3-Ways is Back This St. Patrick's Day

You know you want it

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 8:29 am

The green 3-way - Courtesy Skyline
Courtesy Skyline
The green 3-way

The luck of the Irish has brought a true culinary pot of gold to Ohio once again.

On March 17, participating Skyline Chili locations will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day by serving up "Green Ways," aka 3-, 4- and 5-Ways made with what the restaurant is calling "shamrock green" spaghetti.

It's a perfect way to lay down a colorful base layer before you begin chugging green beer at local bars.

Skyline's PR team says the colored spaghetti does not impact the taste of the dish, and offers the "same classic Skyline taste."

This is the 12th year the chili chain has hosted the promotion. And you can grab your Green Way for dine-in or carry-out.

For more information or a location near you, visit skylinechili.com.

