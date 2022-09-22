Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

The Home Pantry to Debut at the West Side Market with Expanded Product Line

Beloved for her high-quality jams, soup and baking mixes, and spice blends, Alaina Caruso will offer even more at a new market stall

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge The Home Pantry to Debut at the West Side Market with Expanded Product Line
The Home Pantry
For the past five years, Alaina Caruso has been crafting high-quality jams, soup and baking mixes, and spice blends under The Home Pantry label. Items such as Strawberry Rose Jam, Blackberry Lavender Jam, Spicy Black Bean Soup, Vegetable Barley Soup Mix, Classic Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Lavender Rosemary Salt Blend and Orange Bourbon Sugar Blend, which are made in a certified production space in Old Brooklyn, can be found online and at retailers and purveyors like Ohio City Provisions, Old Brooklyn Cheese, Cleveland Bagel, Heinen's and Market District.

Starting tomorrow, you’ll also be able to find Home Pantry products at the West Side Market. Caruso’s new stand (D2) is located between Coffee and Crepes and Ohio City Pasta. She will be celebrating the grand opening on Saturday, September 24th. This new retail space will allow Caruso to expand her product line, with prepared foods being the main extension.

“My love and passion for food are found alongside the superfan I am for our city and community,” she explains. “Putting these elements together has found its place in the West Side Market all while being able to curate seasonal and rotating dishes we as Clevelanders want, and in many places need. You'll find a variety of salads, weekly wraps and soups, grilled cheese Mondays, and a display of quick-to-go grabables like our parfaits, quiche, and some fun rotating options!”

Some of the quick-serve foods, salads and pastas that will make appearances at the stand include oatmeal parfait, veggie phyllo quiche, tomato cucumber caprese, kale quinoa crunch, caramelized butternut penne, garden orzo pasta salad, roasted stuffed potatoes and sheet pizza by the slice.

Stop by the next time you’re at the market.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland Pickle Festival on Mall B

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland Pickle Festival on Mall B

Food & Drink Slideshows

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland Pickle Festival on Mall B

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland Pickle Festival on Mall B

Food & Drink Slideshows

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland Pickle Festival on Mall B

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland Pickle Festival on Mall B

Trending

Gar and Mar Is Setting the Bar for Jamaican in Berea

By Douglas Trattner

Gar and Mar Is Setting the Bar for Jamaican in Berea

While We Await Nighttown's Return to Cleveland Heights, New Operator Red Restaurant Group Launches "Nighttown Nights" at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

While We Await Nighttown's Return to Cleveland Heights, New Operator Red Restaurant Group Launches "Nighttown Nights" at Pinecrest

The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years

By Douglas Trattner

The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years

Cordelia, the Youngest Restaurant on East 4th Street, Is Its Most Daring and Delicious

By Douglas Trattner

Tongue on toast

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us