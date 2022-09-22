The Home Pantry to Debut at the West Side Market with Expanded Product Line

The Home Pantry label. Items such as Strawberry Rose Jam, Blackberry Lavender Jam, Spicy Black Bean Soup, Vegetable Barley Soup Mix, Classic Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Lavender Rosemary Salt Blend and Orange Bourbon Sugar Blend, which are made in a certified production space in Old Brooklyn, can be found online and at retailers and purveyors like Ohio City Provisions, Old Brooklyn Cheese, Cleveland Bagel, Heinen's and Market District.
Starting tomorrow, you’ll also be able to find Home Pantry products at the West Side Market. Caruso’s new stand (D2) is located between Coffee and Crepes and Ohio City Pasta. She will be celebrating the grand opening on Saturday, September 24th. This new retail space will allow Caruso to expand her product line, with prepared foods being the main extension.
“My love and passion for food are found alongside the superfan I am for our city and community,” she explains. “Putting these elements together has found its place in the West Side Market all while being able to curate seasonal and rotating dishes we as Clevelanders want, and in many places need. You'll find a variety of salads, weekly wraps and soups, grilled cheese Mondays, and a display of quick-to-go grabables like our parfaits, quiche, and some fun rotating options!”
Some of the quick-serve foods, salads and pastas that will make appearances at the stand include oatmeal parfait, veggie phyllo quiche, tomato cucumber caprese, kale quinoa crunch, caramelized butternut penne, garden orzo pasta salad, roasted stuffed potatoes and sheet pizza by the slice.
Stop by the next time you’re at the market.