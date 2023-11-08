CLEVELAND PIZZA WEEK RETURNS NOVEMBER 6-12, 2023

The Judith in Ohio City to Kick Off Evening Hours Starting This Thursday

"We are so thrilled to now welcome you to our long awaited evening service."

Wed, Nov 8, 2023

The Judith is extending its hours beginning this week.
Daniel Lozada
The Judith is extending its hours beginning this week.
When they opened The Judith (5222 Lorain Ave.) earlier this year, owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm said that they intended at some point to expand both the hours and the offerings at their darling Ohio City café. Last month, the property received its liquor license, thus prompting the launch of those promised evening hours.

"From day one it's been about creating a space in Cleveland for people to come connect and linger — over conversation, drinks, and delicious food," says Doran. "We are so thrilled to now welcome you to our long awaited evening service."

Since opening in February, the French-inspired café has served as a cozy haven for people to savor their morning coffee, linger over lunch, and fill the gaps between with something sweet. Beginning Thursday, November 9, those guests can stick around for happy hour and a light supper. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, lunch service will stop at 3 p.m. and the evening menu will launch at 4 p.m.

Comprised mainly of shareable plates, the new menu includes items like bread and butter, meat and cheese boards, citrus marinated olives with pancetta, wood-smoked oysters with garlic parsley purée, whipped salt cod with French bread, and soft-cooked eggs with aioli and pickled green beans. For dessert there is an olive oil lemon curd with creme fraiche and an espresso hazelnut chocolate mousse.

The new beverage list contains a selection of aperitifs, a handful of cocktails, French ciders, craft beer and wines by the glass and bottle, including a good amount of natural wines.

November 8, 2023

