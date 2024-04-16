The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby to Open For the Season on Friday, May 10

click to enlarge
The Yard enters season three
Season three of The Yard
(38040 3rd St.) in Willoughby kicks off on Friday, May 10. Launched at the former Lure Bistro site in 2022, the attraction is equal parts outdoor bar, food truck park and family friendly gathering spot. This year, fans of the seasonal event can expect a mix of old and new draws.
A collaboration with 60 different food trucks means a constantly rotating food scene, with one or two trucks on hand at all times. For the past two years, Geraci’s Pizza was the big draw in food, but following the opening of a full-service Geraci’s restaurant in Willoughby, that partnership has dissolved. Enter “The Shed,” an enclosed space offering beer, cocktails and desserts from Luna Bakery.
"We feel that The Yard needed a dessert option to complement the over 60 rotating food trucks throughout our season – and what better dessert than warm cookies?" says operating partner Katie Uninski.
For the “cookies and booze” facet of The Yard, Luna proprietor Bridget Thibeault has crafted a line of premium cookies that will be baked on site and served warm.
"We're super excited to ignite our cookie passion and create dynamic recipes that push the creative envelope more than what is offered at Luna,” says Thibeault.
In addition to flavors like salted chocolate chip, funfetti birthday cake, white chocolate macadamia nut and trash can cookies and cream, The Shed will offer “cookie shots.” Shot glass-shaped cookies are lined with chocolate and filled with milk, chocolate milk or booze.
"We're known for giant solo cups with duckies floating on them, doing a shot of alcohol out of a delicious cookie shot glass is perfectly on brand for The Yard," adds Uninski.
Also new this year is a weekly flea dubbed the “Willbilly Flea,” which will be held on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m.
