The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby to Open For the Season on Friday, May 10

New this year are "cookie shots" from Luna Bakery

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 2:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Yard enters season three - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Yard enters season three

Season three of The Yard (38040 3rd St.) in Willoughby kicks off on Friday, May 10. Launched at the former Lure Bistro site in 2022, the attraction is equal parts outdoor bar, food truck park and family friendly gathering spot. This year, fans of the seasonal event can expect a mix of old and new draws.

A collaboration with 60 different food trucks means a constantly rotating food scene, with one or two trucks on hand at all times. For the past two years, Geraci’s Pizza was the big draw in food, but following the opening of a full-service Geraci’s restaurant in Willoughby, that partnership has dissolved. Enter “The Shed,” an enclosed space offering beer, cocktails and desserts from Luna Bakery.

"We feel that The Yard needed a dessert option to complement the over 60 rotating food trucks throughout our season – and what better dessert than warm cookies?" says operating partner Katie Uninski.

For the “cookies and booze” facet of The Yard, Luna proprietor Bridget Thibeault has crafted a line of premium cookies that will be baked on site and served warm.

"We're super excited to ignite our cookie passion and create dynamic recipes that push the creative envelope more than what is offered at Luna,” says Thibeault.

In addition to flavors like salted chocolate chip, funfetti birthday cake, white chocolate macadamia nut and trash can cookies and cream, The Shed will offer “cookie shots.” Shot glass-shaped cookies are lined with chocolate and filled with milk, chocolate milk or booze.

"We're known for giant solo cups with duckies floating on them, doing a shot of alcohol out of a delicious cookie shot glass is perfectly on brand for The Yard," adds Uninski.

Also new this year is a weekly flea dubbed the “Willbilly Flea,” which will be held on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First Look: Julia’s 1902, Opening Thursday, April 25th in Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Julia's 1902 to open at Willoughby House in late April.

Angie's Soul Cafe to Open at Superior and East 123rd in Cleveland

By Douglas Trattner

Former Gusto's — and Hot Sauce Williams — property in Cleveland to become Angie's Soul Café.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Destination Dining in Willoughby, Taco Week and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Kobe-beef dog with dollops of briny caviar at Never Say Dive

Philomena Bake Shop Moves Into Former Saucisson Space in Slavic Village

By Douglas Trattner

The new home of Philomena Bake Shop

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us