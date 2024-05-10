This Week in Cleveland Food News: Wine Dive Taking El Carnicero Spot and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner A. J. Rocco's opening this week downtown.

- Dan Deagan and Jackie Ramey want to upend what you think of dive bars when they open Wine Dive in the former El Carnicero spot in Lakewood.- A.J. Rocco's version 2.0 is set to debut in the Gateway District.- Flight Social will bring, well, flights... of food and drink to the longtime Chocolate Bar spot downtown.- Stirling is set to become the newest fine dining destination in the Merriman Valley.- YYTime, the new food hall in AsiaTown, promised fun and variety and delivers on just that.- Oliva, an Italian-themed steakhouse, will open its doors in the Warehouse District any day now.- Gather Food + Drink- Finally, with more than a few closings of note in the first half of the year, it's welcome news that 17 new spots will be opening this summer. Here's what's on tap.