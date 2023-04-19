Tita Flora’s, ‘First Filipino Restaurant in Cleveland,’ to Open Next Month in Independence

click to enlarge Tita Flora's There will be lumpia galore at Tita Flora's

When it comes to cuisines that are sorely lacking in Cleveland, Filipino is at the very top of the list. The melting-pot cuisine of the Philippines continues to climb in popularity around the nation, but locally the options are limited to a couple carry-out-only places such as Mely's Kainan and Nipa Hut Oriental Market.Soon, thanks to Flora Grk, Greater Cleveland diners will soon be able to enjoy Filipino foods in a full-service, dine-in setting. The 60-seat restaurant in Independence (6531 Brecksville Rd.) is expected to open in May.For the past 25 years, Grk has worked pretty much every job there is to do in a restaurant. Throughout her time in the industry, she has had her sights set on opening a place of her own.“Being in the restaurant business for 25 years, I always had a passion for food,” she explains. “I like to cook for my family and friends. I always said, one day I would like to have my own restaurant. But I came from the Philippines when I was 25 and that’s not always the easiest way to have your own business when you don’t really know what’s going on around you.”The menu is studded with Filipino staples and classics like crispy lumpia, filled with either vegetables or pork; pork or tofu sisig served on a sizzling platter; pancit, made with rice or wheat noodles; and longsilog, the all-day breakfast dish of sausage fried rice topped with a fried egg.And, of course, “The famous adobo, which is chicken or pork braised with soy sauce, vinegar, onions, garlic and pepper,” adds Grk.For dessert, there will be halo halo, shaved ice with coconut and ice cream, and turon, crispy banana-filled spring rolls.As one of Cleveland’s only retail providers of Filipino food, Grk understands that her dream comes with challenges that a typical restaurateur needn't worry about.“We never had a Filipino restaurant, so not everyone knows what it tastes like, so you have to explain everything," she says. "I would like them to try authentic Filipino dishes that I will serve and hopefully the people will love it."