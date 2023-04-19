The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Tita Flora’s, ‘First Filipino Restaurant in Cleveland,’ to Open Next Month in Independence

The full-service eatery stands in contrast to a handful of carry-out-only options

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 1:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge There will be lumpia galore at Tita Flora's - Tita Flora's
Tita Flora's
There will be lumpia galore at Tita Flora's

When it comes to cuisines that are sorely lacking in Cleveland, Filipino is at the very top of the list. The melting-pot cuisine of the Philippines continues to climb in popularity around the nation, but locally the options are limited to a couple carry-out-only places such as Mely's Kainan and Nipa Hut Oriental Market.

Soon, thanks to Flora Grk, Greater Cleveland diners will soon be able to enjoy Filipino foods in a full-service, dine-in setting. The 60-seat restaurant in Independence (6531 Brecksville Rd.) is expected to open in May.

For the past 25 years, Grk has worked pretty much every job there is to do in a restaurant. Throughout her time in the industry, she has had her sights set on opening a place of her own.

“Being in the restaurant business for 25 years, I always had a passion for food,” she explains. “I like to cook for my family and friends. I always said, one day I would like to have my own restaurant. But I came from the Philippines when I was 25 and that’s not always the easiest way to have your own business when you don’t really know what’s going on around you.”

The menu is studded with Filipino staples and classics like crispy lumpia, filled with either vegetables or pork; pork or tofu sisig served on a sizzling platter; pancit, made with rice or wheat noodles; and longsilog, the all-day breakfast dish of sausage fried rice topped with a fried egg.

And, of course, “The famous adobo, which is chicken or pork braised with soy sauce, vinegar, onions, garlic and pepper,” adds Grk.

For dessert, there will be halo halo, shaved ice with coconut and ice cream, and turon, crispy banana-filled spring rolls.

As one of Cleveland’s only retail providers of Filipino food, Grk understands that her dream comes with challenges that a typical restaurateur needn't worry about.

“We never had a Filipino restaurant, so not everyone knows what it tastes like, so you have to explain everything," she says. "I would like them to try authentic Filipino dishes that I will serve and hopefully the people will love it."

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ready Set! Coffee Roasters to Open 'Outpost' Café in Duck Island

By Douglas Trattner

Ready Set! Coffee Roasters opening cafe outpost in Duck Island.

Review: With Boom’s and Gray House, Lakewood Lands Two Different But Equally Delicious Styles of Pizza

By Douglas Trattner

The Detroit-style pizza at Gray House

Walnut Wednesday Returns to Perk Plaza for the Season on May 3rd

By Douglas Trattner

Walnut Wednesday Returns to Perk Plaza for the Season on May 3rd

Doug Petkovic to Open Heritage Steak and Whiskey in Former Fleming’s Steakhouse at Eton Chagrin

By Douglas Trattner

Artist rendering of Heritage Steak and Whiskey

Also in Food & Drink

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

By Scene Staff

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

Malört Is Coming to Ohio

By Vince Grzegorek

Ew

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us