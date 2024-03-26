Toast in Gordon Square to Close on April 3

The wine bar opened in 2013.

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Toast Wine Bar to close in early April. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Toast Wine Bar to close in early April.
Toast (1365 W. 65th St., 216-862-8974) in Gordon Square will close after service on April 3.

Owner Jillian Davis announced today that she will be closing her wine bar after nearly 11 years in business.

"It's not bittersweet — it's bitter mostly," Davis said when reached for comment. "Operating a full-service restaurant is not as fun as it used to be."

The neighborhood wine bar and restaurant was beloved for its down-to-earth vibe, personal service, unique wines and seasonal small plates and entrees.

Davis mentioned staffing challenges and changing dining habits as some of the reasons behind her decision to close.

"It's been a wonderful ride and we couldn't have made it this far without you," Davis posted on social media.

Toast will be open on Dyngus Day.

Davis and business partner Karen Small still are planning to find a new home for Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe, which is slated to close in Ohio City at the end of March.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now Open: The Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Cleveland, The Gallery at Pinecrest.

By Douglas Trattner

RH Gallery and Restaurant is now open in Orange Village

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Ton of New Restaurants to Start 2024

By Vince Grzegorek

Proof BBQ is back

Opening Today: Best Steak and Gyro in Downtown Cleveland

By Douglas Trattner

Best Steak and Gyro to open second location downtown.

Coming Soon: Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Gallery at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

A conceptual rendering of RH in Orange Village.

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us