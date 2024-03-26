Toast in Gordon Square to Close on April 3

click to enlarge Toast
Courtesy photo
Toast Wine Bar to close in early April.
(1365 W. 65th St., 216-862-8974) in Gordon Square will close after service on April 3.
Owner Jillian Davis announced today that she will be closing her wine bar after nearly 11 years in business.
"It's not bittersweet — it's bitter mostly," Davis said when reached for comment. "Operating a full-service restaurant is not as fun as it used to be."
The neighborhood wine bar and restaurant was beloved for its down-to-earth vibe, personal service, unique wines and seasonal small plates and entrees.
Davis mentioned staffing challenges and changing dining habits as some of the reasons behind her decision to close.
"It's been a wonderful ride and we couldn't have made it this far without you," Davis posted on social media.
Toast will be open on Dyngus Day.
Davis and business partner Karen Small still are planning to find a new home for Pearl Street Wine Market & Cafe, which is slated to close in Ohio City at the end of March.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter