Walnut Wednesday Returns to Perk Plaza for the Season on May 4th

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 11:17 am

Downtown Cleveland’s largest weekly food truck roundup returns for the season on Wednesday, May 4th. Presented by Ohio Savings Bank, Walnut Wednesday kicks off its ninth year at 11 a.m. at Perk Plaza at Chester Commons. The weekly events run until 1:30 p.m.

In addition to a rotating selection of 10 food trucks, the alfresco gathering will feature live performances from local talent in collaboration with Music Box Supper Club. On certain days, trivia buffs will have the chance to win gift cards thanks to J. Sabol Entertainment’s interactive game.

“Walnut Wednesday is staple of the spring and summer seasons in Downtown Cleveland, and we can’t wait to showcase some of our favorite local entrepreneurs at their food trucks this year,” notes Heather Holmes at Downtown Cleveland Alliance. “This is one of many weekday and lunchtime attractions for office workers to take advantage of and support our local Downtown businesses while enjoying a bite to eat.”

Walnut Wednesday runs through September 7th.

To check out the weekly food truck lineup, visit Downtown Cleveland Alliance

Douglas Trattner

