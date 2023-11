4 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge Wish You Were Here plays Dark Side of the Moon this weekend at the Agora



THU 11/16

FRI 11/17

SAT 11/18

SUN 11/19

Best known as the frontman for Staind, the hard rock group often lumped in with the nu-metal hard rock acts popular at the time, Aaron Lewis famously lent his gruff vocals to Staind’s moody power ballad “It’s Been Awhile,” a powerful breakup tune about trying to recover one’s self-esteem. It became the group’s biggest hit. Since leaving Staind, Lewis has gone in a different direction. He made his first foray into country with the 2011 EP, a six-song collection of tunes that hearken back to the time when country had yet to turn pop. He performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html. Skillet, a hard rock act that's just released its 11th full-length album,, has teamed up with fellow hard rockers Theory of a Deadman for this co-headlining run dubbed the Rock Resurrection tour. Theory of a Deadman is promoting its latest effort, Dinosaur. The trek comes to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown tonight at 7.229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com For 17 years now, Wish You Were Here, the locally based Pink Floyd tribute act that started way back in 1995, has paid tribute to the British psychedelic rock group enshrined in the Rock Hall. Usually, the guys adopt some kind of theme, and for tonight’s show, the group will play music from Floyd's seminal album,. The concert begins at 7 at the Agora.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com Recorded over several months in Los Angeles,, the latest effort from the female rapper who calls herself Noname, features guests such as Common, Billy Woods, Ayoni and Eryn Allen Kane along with production from the likes of longtime collaborator Saba, Gaetan Judd and Yussef Dayes. Tonight at 8, Noname's tour in support of the carefully crafted album comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs