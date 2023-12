6 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy Live Nation Jim Brickman brings the holiday tunes to Cleveland this week



Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins tonight at 7:30 at the Akron Civic Theatre.182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com Over the past two years, this band has released two albums, an EP and several singles on Dean Blunt’s World Music label and given festival performances at Pitchfork Music Festival London, by:Larm, OUT.FEST, Le Guess Who? and End of the Road. The band recently released The Twits, its second album of 2023. The group recorded it at a makeshift home studio in Mallorca. It plays at 7 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com A Northeast Ohio native, singer-pianist Jim Brickman routinely brings his Christmas tours to town in December. This year is no different. Brickman's A Joyful Christmas tour comes to the Hanna Theatre at 2 and 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. tomorrow.2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org Veteran blues and jazz guitarist/songwriter, Gaetano (Tom) Letizia teams up with his blues rock quartet for a party celebrating the release of their fourth album. The concert takes place tonight at 6:30 at the Bell Tower Brewing in Kent. Along with leader Letizia on guitars and vocals, the party/concert will feature Cleveland Blues Society Hall of Fame drummer/vocalist Mike D’Elia along with Lenny Gray on bass and special guest on Moss Stanley on Hammond organ. The group will perform all 15 original songs including the title tune, Black Sheep of the Family.310 Park Ave., Kent, 330-663-2355, belltowerbrewing.com In various press releases and articles, Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis proudly recalls trying to shop his New Age Christmas concept in the early ’80s and meeting with rejection from all the major labels and distributors. Released in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas went on to sell some 9 million albums, proving the record label execs wrong (again). The Ohio-born Davis then developed a larger-than-life touring ensemble to bring the synth-heavy tunes to life. Tonight's concert featuring the group takes place at 8 at the State Theatre.1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org In previous years, this series, which began way back in 2009, has included a genre-crossing range of holiday music, including big band, rock, bluegrass and more. For this, the final Holiday Extravaganza, the show will return to the main stage of the Akron Civic Theater for an “up-close-and-personal cabaret performance.” A seven-piece jazz ensemble featuring Humbert and his longtime singing partner Emily Bates on vocals will perform. It all begins at 7:30 p.m.182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com