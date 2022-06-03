Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Akron Native Sarah Giles Collaborates With Local Director and Dancer on New Music Video

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 8:27 am

click to enlarge Julia Spizzichini. - COURTESY OF SARAH GILES
Courtesy of Sarah Giles
Julia Spizzichini.
Akron native Sarah Giles teamed up with Canton’s Peter-John Campbell of Claymore Pictures and Jackson, OH native/New York professional dancer Julia Spizzichini on her new music video for her new album’s title track, "Burning Letters."

The video features choreographer and dancer Spizzichini in a five-minute journey of “relatable struggle through masterful movement and honest lyric.”

Spending the last four years in West Virginia studying music, Giles wanted to return to Northeast Ohio for the shoot. Having seen Campbell’s music video productions with the Akron-band Indré, she knew that he was the right person to direct the clip.

“From the moment I wrote this song, it felt like a dance,” she says in a press release. “It was produced with movement in mind, choreographing the violins, the waltzing piano chords and the bell-like vocal harmonies. I knew I wanted to bring it to life with a video that featured a dancer.”

“We landed in the middle of the perfect storm with 'Burning Letters,’” says Campbell. “It’s layers of beauty. Sarah’s voice and her song are beautiful, paired with Julia’s performance in conjunction with this gorgeous location. We wanted to make something beautiful, and I think we accomplished that.”

Giles has been friends with Spizzichini since they were children.

“Coming home to Ohio for the shoot, I reached out to Julia knowing she was also home after studying and performing in New York City. We hadn’t seen each other in nearly ten years, but I knew that Julia’s gorgeous movement and artistry was exactly what this project needed. I was honored when she said yes!”

Spizzichini found that the video played to her strengths.

“With Pete’s direction style, he urges his creative team to offer ideas within their realm that best serve the overall vision of the project," she says. "With Sarah’s background in dance and expert ear for musicality, we were speaking the same creative language regarding the choreography. Each individual left their unique fingerprint with this creative process, and I am just so thrilled I got to be a part of something so special.”

Capturing the footage, Campbell pulled together a team that included Director of Photography Michael Grimes, First AC Matthew Petrunak and Steadycam Operator Thomas Matheis.

“Sure I’m the director, but when you hire good people, you really just sit back and allow them to do what they love," he says. "I couldn’t ask for a better crew on the project."

The video was shot at an Airbnb property located in Hartville that set the “home” scene for the story.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Trending

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

By Mike McMahan

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Week, Including Kenny Chesney and War on Drugs

By Jeff Niesel

Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Week, Including Kenny Chesney and War on Drugs

AEG Presents Launches Golden Ticket Contest for Upcoming Jacobs Pavilion Shows

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Golden Ticket promotion for upcoming shows at Jacobs Pavilion.

10X3 Local Music Showcase Set To Return in August

By Jeff Niesel

Brent Kirby.

Also in Music

Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Week, Including Kenny Chesney and War on Drugs

By Jeff Niesel

Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Week, Including Kenny Chesney and War on Drugs

AEG Presents Launches Golden Ticket Contest for Upcoming Jacobs Pavilion Shows

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Golden Ticket promotion for upcoming shows at Jacobs Pavilion.

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

By Mike McMahan

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

‘Creem’ Magazine is Returning as an Expanded Universe of Print, Podcasts and More

By Lee DeVito

Boy Howdy is back.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us