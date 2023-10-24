Annual Music and Friends Garage Sale To Take Place on November 25 at Music Box Supper Club

click to enlarge
Janet Macoska
U2's Bono at Cleveland Music Hall in 1983.
Organizer Susan Csendes has just announced the details for her next Music & Friends Garage Sale
. The upcoming event, which takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Music Box Supper Club, will showcase a wide variety of holiday gift ideas all related to music. More than 25 vendors will sell concert photography, vinyl, music memorabilia, biographies, vintage concert tees, music icon fridge magnets, cassettes, tour programs, concert posters and 45-inch records.
Vendors include a wide range of Cleveland area music industry "royalty," including photographers Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios. Sandusky Bay Poster Works will be on hand and so will Cleveland authors Fran Belkin and Deanna Adams. David Helton (creator of WMMS’s famous Buzzard) will be selling merch as will Cleveland musician Floyd Longworth. Eroc Sosinski of Wish You Were Here and Resonators fame will return as well.
New vendors for 2023 include former WMMS program director John Gorman. Also, Jodi B will sell her upcycled flannel concert T-shirts, and long-time usher/production runner Marie Vivolo will have her music memorabilia on sale.
Csendes, a long-time ticketing professional, started the event four years ago as a way to get her music memorabilia off of her shelves and into other music-loving homes with a garage sale. Friends wanted to join in and hawk their much-beloved memorabilia. Since many of them were not working during COVID, it turned into a way to keep financially afloat. It was also a fantastic place for the local music community to come together and browse and shop. Admission is free.
