Annual Music and Friends Garage Sale To Take Place on November 25 at Music Box Supper Club

Event will feature more than 25 local vendors

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U2's Bono at Cleveland Music Hall in 1983. - Janet Macoska
Janet Macoska
U2's Bono at Cleveland Music Hall in 1983.
Organizer Susan Csendes has just announced the details for her next Music & Friends Garage Sale. The upcoming event, which takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Music Box Supper Club, will showcase a wide variety of holiday gift ideas all related to music. More than 25 vendors will sell concert photography, vinyl, music memorabilia, biographies, vintage concert tees, music icon fridge magnets, cassettes, tour programs, concert posters and 45-inch records.

Vendors include a wide range of Cleveland area music industry "royalty," including photographers Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios. Sandusky Bay Poster Works will be on hand and so will Cleveland authors Fran Belkin and Deanna Adams. David Helton (creator of WMMS’s famous Buzzard) will be selling merch as will Cleveland musician Floyd Longworth. Eroc Sosinski of Wish You Were Here and Resonators fame will return as well.

New vendors for 2023 include former WMMS program director John Gorman. Also, Jodi B will sell her upcycled flannel concert T-shirts, and long-time usher/production runner Marie Vivolo will have her music memorabilia on sale.

Csendes, a long-time ticketing professional, started the event four years ago as a way to get her music memorabilia off of her shelves and into other music-loving homes with a garage sale. Friends wanted to join in and hawk their much-beloved memorabilia. Since many of them were not working during COVID, it turned into a way to keep financially afloat. It was also a fantastic place for the local music community to come together and browse and shop. Admission is free.
Annual Music and Friends Garage Sale To Take Place on November 25 at Music Box Supper Club

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 5

By Jeff Niesel

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.

Cleveland's Seeress Releases New Music Video Filmed at No Class

By Jeff Niesel

Seeress.

Indie Rocker Shakey Graves Gets Cinematic on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Shakey Graves.

Cleveland's Falling Stars Crank Up the Guitars on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Falling Stars.

Also in Music

Indie Rocker Shakey Graves Gets Cinematic on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Shakey Graves.

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 5

By Jeff Niesel

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Bob Dylan comes to Akron on Saturday

Andy Summers Talks About the Multi-Media Show He's Bringing to Kent Stage

By Jeff Niesel

Andy Summers.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us