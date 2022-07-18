Canadian Singer Ali Gatie Headed to House of Blues in November

Canadian singer Ali Gatie just announced that he’ll return to the road this fall on his biggest headline tour to date.
Gatie, who fuses R&B and pop, will perform on Nov. 28 at House of Blues.
The singer recently released up an up-tempo new single, “IDK,” that’s received more than 2 million Spotify streams and 653K YouTube views.
A special presale goes live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for all Lisnrs—members of Gatie’s fan club. The Live Nation local/venue presale also begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A Spotify presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]