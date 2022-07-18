Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Canadian Singer Ali Gatie Headed to House of Blues in November

Trek will represent his biggest headline tour to date

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Alie Gatie. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
Courtesy of Live Nation
Alie Gatie.
Canadian singer Ali Gatie just announced that he’ll return to the road this fall on his biggest headline tour to date.

Gatie, who fuses R&B and pop, will perform on Nov. 28 at House of Blues.

The singer recently released up an up-tempo new single, “IDK,” that’s received more than 2 million Spotify streams and 653K YouTube views.

A special presale goes live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for all Lisnrs—members of Gatie’s fan club. The Live Nation local/venue presale also begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A Spotify presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Tickets to Ali Gatie’s concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

