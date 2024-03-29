Chalice of Malice To Release New Album on April 6

The Cleveland group began working on the release 20 years ago

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 4:01 pm

click to enlarge Chalice of Malice. - Courtesy of Chalice of Malice
Courtesy of Chalice of Malice
Chalice of Malice.
Originally formed in 2003 as a side project to explore an interest in power metal, the local metal act Chalice of Malice will release its new LP, The Pillars of Hercules, on April 6.

The group started recording way back in 2006, but the band went on hiatus for more than a decade while band members explored other musical avenues and interests.

In 2015, project came to life once again. At this point, the songs that would comprise The Pillars of Hercules entered the final writing phase. However, the album recording wasn’t complete until the addition of a lifelong friend and high school classmate, drummer Chris Hoffman. He joined in 2021.

“Remarkably, the album’s devastating themes remain as potently relevant in 2024 as they were in 2003,” reads a press release. “The inner demons we all must face and attempt to overcome, the inevitable horrors of war and conquest, the mundane and soul-crushing work so many of us endure to survive, a dystopian future driven by artificial intelligence. Chalice of Malice explores all of these concepts using their ferocious yet incredibly catchy songwriting as a vehicle."

A local record release show will likely take place this summer.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff Niesel
March 27, 2024

