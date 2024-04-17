Livewire: 12 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Photo by Norman Wong
Alvvays
THU 04/18
Alvvays
When it came time to start on Alvvays's third album, 2022’s Blue Rev
, singer-guitarist Molly Rankin retreated to the Toronto Islands to focus on songwriting. The resulting songs reflect an intense focus on emulating some of the great indie rockers of the '80s and '90s, and the influence of acts such as Pavement and Sonic Youth is apparent. The group comes to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7 as part of a tour in support of Blue Rev
.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Skatalites
The current tour from this terrific old school reggae act celebrates the band's 60th anniversary. While the group only officially existed for a short time in the '60s (It would reunite in the 1980s), it influenced acts such as the Specials, the English Beat, Madness, the Selecter and Bad Manners. The latest incarnation of the group performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Toto
The classic rock act has a long history with Cleveland. It played the Agora on its very first U.S. tour. The Agora show took place in February of 1979. It was broadcast on both radio and television locally and eventually was broadcast overseas as well on Japanese television. The group returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
With his three-and-a-half-octave vocal ranges, more than 100 million records sold and a multi-decade career (that includes Jersey Boys biographical Broadway musical and feature film), Frankie Valli remains a musical superstar. He and his backing band, the Four Seasons, perform tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 04/19
Emo Orchestra
Backed by a full orchestra, Escape The Fate will perform its own hits as well as emo anthems by My Chemical Romance, New Found Glory and Panic! At the Disco. The show begins at 8 p.m. at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Marion Meadows Group
Contemporary jazz saxophonist Marion Meadows brings his group to the Murphy Theater on Tri-C's main campus for tonight's concert, which begins at 7:30. Local jazz/R&B act Hubb's Groove will open the show.
2200 Community Collage Ave, 216-394-8926, tri-c.edu
.
RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles
This popular Beatles tribute act will play tunes from the era of Sgt. Pepper and the Magical Mystery Tour as well as some of the Fab Four's biggest hits at this concert that begins at 8 tonight at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Benjamin Todd & the Lost Dog Street Band
Lost Dog Street Band comes to the Agora tonight as part of a tour in support its new album, Survived, which features songs it recorded live. Led by singer-songwriter Benjamin Tod Flipp, the band plays alt-country steeped in bluegrass, as the album's first two singles, “Brighter Shade” and “If You Leave Me Now,” demonstrate.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 04/20
Carbon Leaf
This Celtic/alt-country/folk-rock group that formed in 1993 caught a big break in 2001 when the catchy single "The Boxer," a song that draws from the band's Celtic roots, became a big hit. The group has kept at it over the decades, and it performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Lotus
Straddling the line between the more traditional jam band ethos and the burgeoning world of electronic dance music, Lotus finds itself in a unique position with respect to its fan bases: They’re introducing one side to the other, and the blend has proven to be pretty effective. The group performs at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 04/21
MIKE
On tour to support his latest album, Pinball
, underground rapper MIKE brings his Somebody Fine Me Trouble tour to town tonight. The tour will also feature songs from last year's ambitious 24-track album, Burning Desire
. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
John R. Miller
John R. Miller's 2021 single, "Lookin' Over My Shoulder," puts Miller's droll vocals and witty lyrics on full display. It was a big enough success that it gave the singer-songwriter's career a bit of a boost. On tour to support his latest effort, Heat Comes Down
, Miller performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The Deslondes share the bill.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed