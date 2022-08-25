Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Brendan Burke Taps Into ‘Relatable Emotions’ on New EP

Local singer-songwriter has shows coming up at the Winchester in September

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Brendan Burke. - Courtesy of Brendan Burke
Courtesy of Brendan Burke
Brendan Burke.
Local singer-songwriter Brendan Burke has played and recorded music locally for almost a decade now.

“I grew up in Westlake and have always been around the West side of Cleveland,” says Burke via phone. “My dad was a big influence on my music. He helped me really get into classic rock and heavy metal and that kind of stuff. In high school, I started listening more deeply. I got into punk music. I started playing with a band called Left & Leaving. We did power-pop and pop-punk stuff. We played places like Mahall’s and the Foundry.”

When he saw singer-songwriter Frank Turner open for Social Distortion, Burke then got into folk-punk.

“[Turner] was a huge inspiration on my songwriting,” he says. “He does that folk-punk blend thing. He made me want to start out as a solo artist.”

To date, Burke has put out a couple of singles, two of which are on his new EP, The Applause That Follows.

“I recorded the album over the course of a year with John Burke down in Akron, and some of it was done at Moonlight Audio in Columbus,” says Burke.

Burke says that lyrics are a focal point for both his music and the music he listens to.

“The way I like to write lyrics is so that you can see true stories or stories that I find interesting from history,” he says. “I listen to the emotions, and I try to find out something interesting that people can listen to. My lyrics are the most powerful part of my songs; I use a lot of figurative language to draw out relatable emotions and experiences from different scenarios both true and fictional. For example, ‘Antarctica’ examines the relationship dynamics of the two men who raced to be the first to the South Pole in 1912, while ‘Chernobyl’ is sung from the perspective of a Soviet physicist who survived having a proton shot through his head in a laboratory accident.”

Burke performs on Monday, Sept. 12, and Monday, Sept. 19, at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood. He also performs on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Brent Kirby’s 10x3 songwriter showcase at the Bop Stop.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Trending

Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Aug. 24 - Sept. 6

By Jeff Niesel

Diana Ross comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. See: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Ohio’s Radderall Plays Single Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Radderall.

Ukraine's Jinjer Coming to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

Jinjer.

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

By Matt Mitchell

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Also in Music

Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Aug. 24 - Sept. 6

By Jeff Niesel

Diana Ross comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. See: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Ukraine's Jinjer Coming to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

Jinjer.

State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

State Champs.

Holy Fawn to Play Foundry in September

By Jeff Niesel

Holy Fawn.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us