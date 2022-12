Cleveland’s Dead Cassette Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dead Cassette Dead Cassette.

The Cleveland metalcore band Dead Cassette — singer Justin Karallus, rhythm guitarist Corbin Wandling, lead guitarist Arthur Lawrence, bassist Joe Hoover and drummer Kollin Manueljust — just released its new single, “After All,” along with an accompanying music video.“The meaning of the track is about forgiving your past self to create a better future,” reads a press release about the tune.The band released its debut album in April, and it amassed over 100,000 total streams. In the wake of the LP's release, the group made three festival appearances and played an array of shows across the Midwest.Even before it officially came out today, “After All,” a song that features growling vocals and technical guitar work, had more than 100 Spotify pre-saves.