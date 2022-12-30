Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Cleveland’s Dead Cassette Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

Single comes in wake of release of band's debut album

By on Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 8:29 am

click to enlarge Dead Cassette. - Courtesy of Dead Cassette
Courtesy of Dead Cassette
Dead Cassette.
The Cleveland metalcore band Dead Cassette — singer Justin Karallus, rhythm guitarist Corbin Wandling, lead guitarist Arthur Lawrence, bassist Joe Hoover and drummer Kollin Manueljust — just released its new single, “After All,” along with an accompanying music video.

“The meaning of the track is about forgiving your past self to create a better future,” reads a press release about the tune.

The band released its debut album in April, and it amassed over 100,000 total streams. In the wake of the LP's release, the group made three festival appearances and played an array of shows across the Midwest.

Even before it officially came out today, “After All,” a song that features growling vocals and technical guitar work, had more than 100 Spotify pre-saves.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: Red Wanting Blue, the Grog Shop's Free Weekend, and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Early January

By Jeff Niesel

Dixon’s violin comes to the Music Box Supper Club. See: Friday, Dec. 30.

Band of the Week: Mudhouse Gang

By Jeff Niesel

Mudhouse Gang.

Menzingers To Play Breakthrough Album in Entirety for Upcoming House of Blues Show

By Jeff Niesel

The Menzingers.

Happy Endings DJs to Spin at Lake Affect Studios on Friday

By Jeff Niesel

A recent Happy Endings dance party.

Also in Music

Livewire: Red Wanting Blue, the Grog Shop's Free Weekend, and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Early January

By Jeff Niesel

Dixon’s violin comes to the Music Box Supper Club. See: Friday, Dec. 30.

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Christmas Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Christmas Weekend

Menzingers To Play Breakthrough Album in Entirety for Upcoming House of Blues Show

By Jeff Niesel

The Menzingers.

Band of the Week: Red Wanting Blue

By Jeff Niesel

Red Wanting Blue.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us