Cleveland's Post Saga Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

click to enlarge Post Saga. - Courtesy of Danna O'Connor
Courtesy of Danna O'Connor
Post Saga.
Self-described as "distinctively queer and female-fronted," the local act Post Saga draws from pop, indie rock and jazz.  The group, which currently has two EPs under its belt, has just released a new live session of the song "3AM."

"I wrote lyrics for this song in the fall of 2022," explains band leader Danna O'Connor. "My notes app has tons of beginning lyrics or just phrases that I will eventually build off of. This one in particular was easy to write. There is nothing worse than liking someone a lot who just stops talking to you after a few months. I had been working on some of the instrumental aspects of it for a while."

O'Connor, who says she listens to acoustic singer-songwriter acts such as Lizzy Mcalpine, Phoebe Bridgers and Faye Webster, says she thinks of the song as "alternative music with horns."

"It really felt like Phoebe Bridgers's 'Scott Street' but with a more bombastic ending," she says. "It is always crazy to me hearing the demos I write for a song and then hearing the final product. They are just very stark in comparison."

As far as the accompanying music video goes, she says the Tiny Desk series served as an inspiration.

"I have always been a big fan of the live effect of recording a song," says O'Connor. "Even in my music video of 'Call My Name,' we did a lot of one take, long shots which has been quite the theme. When I saw Beabadoobee do her music video in a live take, one shot format, I had to have it. Our bassist has a long apartment with many rooms, and so we decided to line position ourselves in different rooms and do several long swoops for each take while also recording the audio take. The one you hear here is take five. We shot it in about two hours on a cold Thursday evening. Our videographer Chloe Magill was on her own with a 20-pound camera she had to hold for six minutes straight on each take. She was a champ."

The band plans to release a new EP in July.
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
