Cleveland's Recess Releases Acoustic Version of Latest Single

The song has received airplay on local radio stations

By on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Recess. - Courtesy of Recess
Courtesy of Recess
Recess.
Winners of Best Alternative Band at the 2023 Cleveland Music Awards, the local indie rock act Recess has just released an acoustic version of its single “Rust."

The song relates a fictional tale of a girl’s dream and the sinister reality behind the industry she finds herself in. Alternative 107.3, The Summit FM, 102.7 Mix and other stations have played the tune.

“The band wanted to put a spotlight on the lyrics and story that the song tells as well as the instrumentation that an unsuspecting listener (or anyone for that matter) might not pick up on in the full version," says the band in a statement. "And the acoustic version really makes those lyrics hit you a lot harder.”

Coming up, Recess performs as part of Emo Night Kent on April 5 at the Outpost in Kent, and the group opens for Young Rising Sons on May 11 at Mahall’s in Lakewood.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
