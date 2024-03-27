Guardians and Black Keys Collaborate on Limited Edition Vinyl Pressing of 'Ohio Players'

Courtesy of the Cleveland Guardians
The Black Keys new album will arrive on limited edition vinyl.
The Black Keys, the blues-rock duo that formed in 2011 in Akron, have worked with the Guardians to produce a limited edition Erie Blue & Rust Belt Red vinyl pressing of the band’s forthcoming album, Ohio Players
.
A special ticket package for the April 20 Guardians game
comes with a copy of the album.
Beginning on April 8, the date of the Guardians home opener, local record stores will stock it as well. Stores such as Blue Arrow Records & Books, Late Nite Records, My Mind's Eye, Record Den and the Exchange are slated to sell the album.
