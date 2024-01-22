Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest Headed To Columbus in June

Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown will be the musical headliners for two-day event

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 11:07 am

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest Headed To Columbus in June
Courtesy of Audrey Adair/Irvin Public Relations
Superstar chef Guy Fieri just announced the details of his upcoming Flavortown Fest, a music and food event that’ll take place on June 1 and June 2 in Columbus, where Fieri was born.

Rockers Greta Van Fleet and country singer-songwriter Kane Brown, will serve as the headliners. Two-day GA, GA+ and VIP passes to Flavortown Fest are on sale now.

Bret Michaels, LOCASH and Niko Moon will also perform.

“You’ve been askin’ and we’ve been plannin’. Flavortown Fest is comin’ to Columbus!" says Fieri in a press release. “And I couldn’t be more stoked to finally announce that we’re bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage with my buddies Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Niko Moon and even more to come. You’re not gonna want to miss this!"

The festival will take place at the Lawn at CAS, a 54-acre campus located on the Olentangy River, which runs through the heart of the city. The press release promises “unparalleled surprises, one-of-a-kind programming with the nation’s top chefs, jaw-dropping music artists, and Guy-curated curveballs all weekend.” Flavortown Fest will feature "eats and experiences" from some of Guy’s favorite Triple D restaurants from the Columbus area and around the country while offering "the ultimate experience for foodies to eat, drink and party."

The Not So General, General Store will have exclusive Flavortown, Guy Fieri and other collectibles, and the Pit Stop will feature classic cars. The Flavortown Fest Hometown Stage will offer comedy battles, interactive art demos and veteran programming supported by the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM). The Culinary Stadium will host culinary competitions between some of the biggest names in the business.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, in partnership with the Guy Fieri Foundation and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, will launch Flavortown Cares, an "impact program" to support the Columbus community. Organizers will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to the NVMM, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio (RMCH) and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC).

