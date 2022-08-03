Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Columbus with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys

Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests.
The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at ticketmaster.com
, with net proceeds supporting Ohio veterans organizations.
VetsAid 2022 will mark the first time the James Gang, made up of Walsh, Jim Fox and Dale Peters, has performed together in more than a decade. And if that wasn't exciting enough for fans, the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl — who hails from Warren, Ohio — will be joining the band as the fourth member for the evening.
Walsh — who says he considers Columbus to be his hometown, according to a release — has also called up more Ohio heavy hitters to join the VetsAid bill. Nine Inch Nails (Cleveland), The Black Keys (Akron) and The Breeders (Dayton) will also be taking the stage that night.
“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh says in a release. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. It is a great privilege for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and this incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, The Breeders and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”
Walsh formed the VetsAid in 2017 as a nonprofit and "benefit music festival to raise and disperse sorely needed funds to veterans groups across the country that are serving the men and women who served our country with the dignity, compassion and honor they deserve," according to the VetsAid website.
The website goes on to details Walsh's relationship with the military, including his position as a Gold Star son.
"(Walsh's) father, a flight instructor for the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star (first US operational jet powered aircraft) died while on active duty on Okinawa when he was just 20 months old," the website reads. "Through the establishment of the VetsAid annual benefit concert, he aims to give back to those who have given so much in sacrifice for this country."
Nationwide Arena is located at 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Get more info and tickets at nationwidearena.com
. Learn more about VetsAid at vetsaid.org
.