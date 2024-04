Livewire: 11 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Scene archives Jeff Rosenstock comes to Mahall's on Thursday



After a busy 2023 touring schedule that included a North American tour supporting the Hives, select dates with Fucked Up as well as her debut European tour. punk singer-songwriter Kate Clover comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8. The tour supports her new album,. Autopolitan and Slag Genie open.2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs This Western swing band first formed in the late '90s, and its combination of jazz, country and swing has received critical acclaim. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at Treelawn Music Hall.15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com For its latest album,, this folk-rock group took inspiration from a literary classic. The songs allude to Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell. Of course, with twangy guitars and banjos, the tunes get a bluegrass/alt-country makeover. The band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Cris Jacobs opens. He's touring support of the forthcoming, his first album in five years.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com Veteran singer-songwriter James McMurtry started playing cover tunes at a college hangout in Tucson. Produced by John Mellencamp, his 1989 debut,, announced that McMurtry, the son of writer Larry McMurtry, had a good knack for words. Tonight at 7:30, he plays Music Box Supper Club.1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com Known for his other indie/punk bands Bomb the Music Industry! and the Arrogant Sons of Bitches, this indie rocker comes to the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood tonight as part of a tour supporting his new album, Hellmode. It finds him balancing his noisier impulses with some catchy harmonies, as album opener "Will U Still U," demonstrates. The show starts at 7. Sidney Gish and Gladie open the show.13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight in support of his acclaimed album, Moving Through America. A cancer survivor, he's been on major labels and indies and had his songs covered by people like Rosanne Cash and Keith Urban. He survived being labeled the “new Dylan” and once famously passed on being on the cover of. Filled with character portraits and quirky insights, the album "unfolds like a mosaic of modern-day American life delivered by someone who's been crisscrossing the country for nearly half a century," as it's put in a press release. The show starts at 7 p.m.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com Native Clevelander Sean Jones returns to Northeast Ohio with this project that combines tap dancing and vocals with the music of Dizzy Gillespie. Teaming up with choreographer Brinae Ali, Jones will fuse elements of jazz, tap, hip-hop and bebop to "articulate the social vernacular language of the African American experience," as it's put in a press release. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Tri-C Metropolitan Campus Auditorium.2900 Community College Ave. tri-c.edu With the solar eclipse right around the corner, the Pink Floyd tribute act Dark Side of the Moon performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org Drawing inspiration from singer-songwriters such as of Jeremy Zucker and Ben Platt, Adam Paddock brings his Sweet Ohio Light tour to the Beachland Tavern tonight. The show starts at 8:30. The Meatball Mob, Flavor Wave and Emma Bieniewicz open.15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com Tim Caskey's son Ben Caskey passed away unexpectedly in 2022 from a congenital heart defect. He was a senior at Baldwin Wallace University, and his family started a scholarship in his name. For the third year in a row, Tim Caskey's band, Serious Nature, will play a special fundraising concert tonight at 8 at the Winchester Music Tavern to raise funds for the scholarship. The group has just released a remastered version of the single "Bombs Away," a track that received airplay on local stations when it first came out in 1989.12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern Inspired by an appearance on NPR’sin December of last year, the Houston-bred rapper brings his Behind the Desk Experience to town tonight. Expect to hear songs from both his solo catalog and his time with the Geto Boys. The show begins at 7 at the Agora.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com