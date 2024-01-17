Livewire: 12 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through January

click to enlarge
WED 01/17
TORRES
Courtesy of the Agora
Flatland Cavalry comes to the Agora. See: Friday, Jan. 26.
On tour in support of its forthcoming effort, What an enormous room, this indie rock act led by singer-guitarist Mackenzie Scott plays shoe-gazer rock that features Scott's hiccupping, evocative vocals. The band possesses significant musical range, too. Brittle tunes such as “I got the fare” juxtapose shimmering numbers like “Collect,” a tune with PJ Harvey-like intensity. The tour that brings the group to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8 marks the band's first North America trek in nearly two years. Aisha Burns and Kid Tigrrr open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
FRI 01/19
G Jones
Last year, G Jones solidified his reputation as an EDM star with his latest effort, Paths. Tunes such as “Too Far Gone,” a song with complex time signatures and percolating synths, suggest the degree to which Jones takes a more sophisticated approach to EDM. He brings his tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 8. IMANU, KOAN Sound and Sayer open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
G. Love & Special Sauce
Formed by Philadelphia native Garrett “G. Love” Dutton, a guy who sought to marry the blues with hip-hop, G. Love & Special Sauce has been a going concern for 30 years now. The tour that brings the group to House of Blues tonight celebrates the group's 30th anniversary. Expect to hear roots rock, R&B, Delta blues and hip-hop when the group revisits its self-titled debut and then delivers a few tunes requested by fans. The concert begins at 7. Jakobs Castle opens.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Spafford
This jam band that got its start by playing open mic nights in the tiny town of Prescott, AZ in 2008 has turned into a touring juggernaut that fuses rock, funk and electronic music on both studio and live albums. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom. The regional jazz-influenced act Unc D opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 01/21
The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King: Metalcore Droputs
Since last year's Metalcore Dropouts Tour featuring metalcore icons the Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King was such a huge success, the two groups have hit the road again on a tour cheekily subtitled the 2nd Semester. The two groups bring their co-headlining tour to House of Blues tonight at 6. Counterparts Avoid opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 01/23
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
Jam rockers Big Head Todd & the Monsters have quietly become an American institution following thirtysomething years of tour (totaling over 3,500 performances) and recording. Expect to hear staples such as “Broken Hearted Savior,” “It’s Alright” and “Bittersweet” when the band brings its winter tour to House of Blues at 6:30 tonight.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WED 01/24
Alla Boara
Led by drummer and composer Anthony Taddeo, this local group makes modern arrangements of near-extinct folk songs. The band, which just released a new album, performs tonight at 7:30 at Cleveland Museum of Art.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
New Soft Shoe
Several years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. Tonight at 8, the band performs at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
THU 01/25
Northeast Ohio Drum & Music Jam
The monthly jam session that takes place at the Beachland Ballroom gives local musicians the chance to participate in a lively drum session. The event, which takes place at 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 01/26
Flatland Cavalry
This Texas-based country/Americana act released its first EP in 2015 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Last year, it returned with Wandering Star, a fine collection of Southern-fried tunes. The album opens with "The Provider," a twangy tune that resonates with a Lynyrd Skynyrd-like vibe and some tasty organ riffs. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Jinari Kemet
Tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern, the local rapper/singer-songwriter who dabbles in rock, soul and pop celebrates the release of his latest effort, The Othercide. Locals Zup and Marcus Smith open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 01/27
Soiree of the Stallions Charity Concert
Local acts the Reign of Kindo, Chalk Dinosaur, Juniper, Apostle Jones, the Ice Cream Militia, Slag Genie, Abstract Sounds and Cellophane Jane play this benefit concert that takes place at 3 p.m. in both the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Proceeds go to the Cleveland Epilepsy Association.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
