Livewire: 14 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in March

FRI 03/01
Blonde Redhead
Credit: Valeska Thomas
Avenged Sevenfold plays Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Saturday, March 9.
Once heralded as the next Sonic Youth, this noise rock band out of New York caused a stir in the early '90s after releasing its 1995 self-titled debut album. Taking a break from recording after releasing Barragán
in 2014, the group returned last year with the surprisingly accessible Sit Down for Dinner
. Songs such as "Snowman," a tune with a folk rock-feel, feature soft vocals and gentle guitars. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SAT 03/02
Hard Day’s Night — 60th Anniversary of the Beatles Coming to America
This Beatles tribute act out of Cleveland pays tribute to the Beatles and marks the 60th anniversary of the band's famous performance on the Ed Sullivan Show with tonight's performance at the Kent Stage. The doors open at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Silversun Pickups
Last year, this terrific indie rock act returned with Acoustic Thrills
, an EP that features live, stripped-down and reimagined versions of three songs off its latest album, the Butch Vig-produced Physical Thrills
. The EP was performed and recorded as part of a Gibson Guitars series. Expect the band to plug in, however, when it plays at 7 tonight at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Maddie Zahm
This singer-songwriter writes candidly about dealing with mental health issues on her debut album, Now That I’ve Been Honest
. Tunes such as "Eightball Girl" start quietly and then explode as Zahm adopts a soulful croon. Famously booted off American Idol
for forgetting the lyrics to a Pink! song, Zahm’s career has come full circle (she opened for Pink! last year). Tonight's show at the Beachland Ballroom begins at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 03/03
Sam Hunt
A guy who wrote songs for the likes of Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban before delivering his own hit tunes, Sam Hunt make quite the splash with his debut studio album, 2014's Montevallo, an album that yielded five successful singles. The country music superstar performs tonight at 7:30 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. Brett Young and Lily Rose open.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
TUE 03/05
Mary Timony
Talented singer-guitarist Mary Timony just delivered her latest effort, Untame the Tiger
. The album, her first studio release in 15 years, finds her in good form. The lurching "Summer" features the same kind of quiet intensity that made the late Elliott Smith so special, and "Dominoes" features complex time signature changes. Timony performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Youbet opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
WED 03/06
BabyTron
Michigan-based rapper James Edward Johnson, better known by his stage name BabyTron, originally formed a rap trio while still in high school. Essentially a novelty tune, their 2019 hit "Jesus Shuttlesworth" features thick bass riffs and rapid-fire vocals. Now a prolific solo artist, BabyTron delivered both new studio albums and an EP last year. His concert begins tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Tanner Usrey
This Texas-born singer-songwriter just released the deluxe version of his recently released debut album, Crossing Lines. One highlight finds him collaborating with Ella Langley on the tune "Beautiful Lies." He performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Kat Hasty opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
THU 03/07
Bobby Rush
Just last year, singer Bobby Rush recorded an album of brand new spirited blues numbers. Dubbed All My Love for You, it finds the 90-year-old singer in great form. Rush recently re-recorded his 1971 hit "Chicken Heads" with his old friend Buddy Guy and he penned his autobiography, I Ain’t Studdin’ You: My American Blues Story. Tonight at 8, he comes to the Beachland Ballroom. Austin "Walkin" Cane and DJ Pete London open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 03/08
Alkaline Trio
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the latest effort from this emo act, shows off the band's ability to balance harmony and heavy music. Album opener "Hot for Preacher" features the kind of Smiths-like vocals for which the band is known. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7. Drug Church and Worries open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Blue October
Blue October, a group that sounds a bit like the Dave Matthews Band, formed in 1995 in Houston, Texas and initially self-released its debut on the label run by the parents of frontman Justin Furstenfeld and his brother, drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld. Now, they’ve moved well beyond those humble beginnings and found commercial success. They come to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
SAT 03/09
Avenged Sevenfold: Life Is But a Dream North American Tour
Avenged Sevenfold, the veteran hard rock band that formed in 1999, returned with its eighth album, Life Is But a Dream, last year. Inspired by the writings of existentialist author Albert Camus, the songs center on abstract concepts. The soaring single, "Nobody," features operatic vocals and cinematic synths. Tonight at 6:30, the group brings the tour in support of the album to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Poppy and Sullivan King open.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Joywave
This indie rock act formed in Rochester, NY back in 2010 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Its most recent album, 2022's Cleanse, an album of shimmering synth-pop tunes that explore the feelings of isolation and desolation brought about by the pandemic. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
SUN 03/10
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
A self-described "throwback carnival" that has toured the world on the popularity of its music videos that have given the band huge followings on YouTube and Facebook, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox offers a range of clever covers, including a woozy take on “All About That Bass” and a particularly soulful rendition of Beyonce's "Halo." The group performs tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Matisyahu — Hold the Fire Tour
Released on his own label Fallen Sparks Records, Matisyahu's new album, Hold the Fire, centers on the four earth elements. The EP’s first single, “Fireproof,” addresses Matisyahu’s unwavering ability to keep his artistic fire burning. The reggae singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of the album to House of Blues at 7 tonight.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
