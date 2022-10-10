Red Wanting Blue To Play NYE Show at Goodyear Theater in Akron

By
Jeff Niesel
on
Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm
[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance
By Pete Kotz
Assessing the SNL Debut of Two New Cast Members with Cleveland Connections
By Jordan T. Smith
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.
The Killers Bring Slick Vegas Bombast To Wolstein Center
By Eric Heisig
Cleveland's Molly O'Malley To Release New EP on October 20
By Jeff Niesel
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 18, including The Killers, Wynton Marsalis and Titus Andronicus
Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness
High School Rock Off Returns to Rock Hall in January
Battle of the Land Semifinals will Rock Tower City this Weekend
By Ashley Lubecky
View more issues
Read our sister publications
737 Bolivar Road
Cleveland, OH 44115