Red Wanting Blue To Play NYE Show at Goodyear Theater in Akron

Singer-songwriter JD Eicher will open the concert

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm

Red Wanting Blue.
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Red Wanting Blue.
Ohio-based indie rockers Red Wanting Blue just announced they'll play a special New Year's Eve gig at Goodyear Theater in Akron. Special guest JD Eicher will open the show.

Tickets to the Red Wanting Blue concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

