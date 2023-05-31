The Cure, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie and 9 Other Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in June

click to enlarge
THU 06/01
Credit: Zachary Gray
Emo-rockers Paramore come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. See: Sunday, June 4.
Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
A member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, Louis Tomlinson released his solo debut, Walls
, in 2020 and followed it up last year with Faith in the Future
. While saccharine pop tracks such as "The Greatest" have a generic quality to them, snappy numbers such as "Written All Over Your Face" benefit from jittery synths and funky bass riffs. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, livenation.com
.
FRI 06/02
Zach Bryan
Each of the singles from country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan's latest albums, 2022's American Heartbreak
and Summertime Blues
, have become fan-favorite audience sing-alongs during his live shows. Bryan draws from old school country traditions and turns up the banjo on tunes such as "Quittin' Time" and emphasizes slide guitar in "Motorcycle Drive By." The country superstar brings his Burn, Burn, Burn tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8. Trampled by Turtles open.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SAT 06/03
Dierks Bentley
Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album two years later. The hits have come fast and furious ever since. Earlier this year, Bentley returned with his tenth album, Gravel & Gold
. Songs such as "Same Ol' Me" and "Sun Sets in Colorado" come off as highly autobiographical and references some of the realizations Bentley had during the height of the pandemic, when he was sequestered in a small Colorado town. The country star brings his Gravel & Gold tour to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SUN 06/04
Death Cab for Cutie
Asphalt Meadows
, the latest studio effort from this veteran indie rock act, finds the band delivering the same kind of evocative tunes that it has during the course of its 25-year career. The title track has an ominous feel to it, and a song such as the shimmering ballad "Rand McNally" shows off the band's quieter side. The careening single "Here to Forever" ranks as one of the best tunes in the band's extensive catalog. The group performs at 7 tonight at the Agora. Lomelda opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Paramore
This emo-pop band formed some 20 years ago when members were still teenagers. While the group's been on hiatus as singer Hayley Williams explored a solo career, it reformed last year to record its latest effort, This Is Why
. The lurching title track shows the extent to which the group has put its commercial pop aspirations aside and has embraced its punkier past. The emo group performs tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu opens the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
WED 06/07
Martin Barre
Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and his solo band bring their brand-new show, A Brief History of Tull, to the Kent Stage tonight. The show is a two-hour “extravaganza” featuring Tull songs only. It’ll consist entirely of deep cuts, rarities and Tull songs with which Barre was particularly involved.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
FRI 06/09
Cody Jinks
A former metal guy who returned to his country roots after his thrash band broke up, singer-songwriter Cody Jinks comes to town tonight in support of 2021's Mercy
. Songs such as "Hurt You" and "Like a Hurricane" rock hard thanks to their riveting guitar solos and Jinks's gruff vocals. Whitey Morgan and Erin Viancourt open the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
SUN 06/11
Tyler Childers
A true musical masterpiece, Tyler Childers's new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
, features eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives. Childers and his longtime band the Food Stamps will undoubtedly draw from the album for tonight's show, which begins at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Miles Miller opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
The Cure
Finally inducted into the Rock Hall in 2019, the Cure are more than just an '80s Goth pop-rock band. All pigeonholing aside, they're a damn good rock band. The 1986 compilation Standing on a Beach
, a collection of some of their finest tunes, established that. If previous gigs on this tour are any indication, expect to hear close to 30 tunes in a set that runs nearly three hours long. Tonight's show begins at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips roll into the Agora tonight as part of a tour that will feature a special performance of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
to mark the 20th anniversary of its release. These concerts are highly visual and festive affairs that show the extent to which frontman Wayne Coyne has become a modern-day hippie who eschews good vibes and feel-good energy. The concert begins at 7:30.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
MON 06/12
Two Friends
Matt Halper and Eli Sones, the two musicians behind the dance-pop duo Two Friends, bring their latest tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Thanks to viral remixes of the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and Blink 182’s “I Miss You,” the group has become an international dance music sensation. Wuki and Justus Bennetts open the show. Doors are at 7 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
TUE 06/13
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes will perform songs from its extensive catalog at tonight's show at the Agora. Recently, the group received a Grammy nod for 2020’s Shore
. In 2021, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes
, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of the indie act's approach. Doors open at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
