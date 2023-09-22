Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire To Play Buzzbin Reopening Party

Concert venue now calls Akron's Music Row its home

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 9:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire. - Courtesy of Tommy Stinson
Courtesy of Tommy Stinson
Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire.
Last September, after 12 years in its downtown Canton location, the art gallery/concert venue Buzzbin relocated to Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Today at 5 p.m., owners Chris and Julia Bentley will celebrate the venue's official re-opening at its new location.

The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson and Chris Butler of Akron New Wave band the Waitresses will cut the ribbon. The celebration will conclude with Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire performing at 6 p.m.

"It's almost surreal and a dream come true for a lifelong Replacements fan like myself to be able to have Tommy [Stinson] at our official grand reopening," says Bentley in a press release. "Kenmore is exactly where Buzzbin belongs. After a year-long struggle, we are thrilled to finally be open again. We have always been the underdog, and where better for us to rise again than in Kenmore as it rises again."

Corey Jenkins, marketing and events director for Better Kenmore CDC and guitarist for Akron band Big Pop, recruited Buzzbin to Kenmore Boulevard last summer.

"Kenmore has always been a musician- and artist-friendly community, but it has been best-kept secret in Akron for too long," he says. "Part of Better Kenmore's mission is to celebrate the unique culture of our community, and that includes celebrating, attracting and supporting artists and entrepreneurs like the Bentleys and aspiring artists like those of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, which is slated to move to the site of the former Kenmore High School in 2026."

Butler says he's excited to help welcome Buzzbin to Akron's Music Row.

"I'm glad to have another venue on the Boulevard," Butler says. "We've got instrument stores, recording studios, great places to eat, and most importantly - an audience for live music!"

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 2

By Jeff Niesel

Godsmack comes to Blossom. See: Sunday, Sept. 24.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. Embrace Optimism and Tolerance on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Andy Frasco.

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom

By Eric Sandy

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom

Ashnikko Talks About Her Fully Realized Conceptual Debut Album

By Jeff Niesel

Ashnikko Talks About Her Fully Realized Conceptual Debut Album

Also in Music

Andy Frasco & the U.N. Embrace Optimism and Tolerance on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Andy Frasco.

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Oct. 2

By Jeff Niesel

Godsmack comes to Blossom. See: Sunday, Sept. 24.

Ashnikko Talks About Her Fully Realized Conceptual Debut Album

By Jeff Niesel

Ashnikko Talks About Her Fully Realized Conceptual Debut Album

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom

By Eric Sandy

Kathryn Hahn Joins Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for Some Classic Rock Shenanigans at Beachland Ballroom
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us