Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire To Play Buzzbin Reopening Party

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tommy Stinson Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire.

Last September, after 12 years in its downtown Canton location, the art gallery/concert venue Buzzbin relocated to Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. Today at 5 p.m., owners Chris and Julia Bentley will celebrate the venue's official re-opening at its new location.The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson and Chris Butler of Akron New Wave band the Waitresses will cut the ribbon. The celebration will conclude with Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire performing at 6 p.m."It's almost surreal and a dream come true for a lifelong Replacements fan like myself to be able to have Tommy [Stinson] at our official grand reopening," says Bentley in a press release. "Kenmore is exactly where Buzzbin belongs. After a year-long struggle, we are thrilled to finally be open again. We have always been the underdog, and where better for us to rise again than in Kenmore as it rises again."Corey Jenkins, marketing and events director for Better Kenmore CDC and guitarist for Akron band Big Pop, recruited Buzzbin to Kenmore Boulevard last summer."Kenmore has always been a musician- and artist-friendly community, but it has been best-kept secret in Akron for too long," he says. "Part of Better Kenmore's mission is to celebrate the unique culture of our community, and that includes celebrating, attracting and supporting artists and entrepreneurs like the Bentleys and aspiring artists like those of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, which is slated to move to the site of the former Kenmore High School in 2026."Butler says he's excited to help welcome Buzzbin to Akron's Music Row."I'm glad to have another venue on the Boulevard," Butler says. "We've got instrument stores, recording studios, great places to eat, and most importantly - an audience for live music!"