Cleveland's James Begin, Who Plays Mahall's on June 9, Releases Debut Single

A touring musician who spends 150+ days a year on the road playing venues around the country, local rapper and trombone player James Begin somehow found time to recently record his debut single, “Likewise,” with Chris Dicola at locally based Signal Flow Studios.
“The song’s melancholy piano riff and classic boombap drum envelope the listener in a cocoon of comfort that feels oddly nostalgic, even on the first listen,” reads a press release about the tune, which finds Begin effortlessly shifting from singing to rapping. “On this canvas, Begin paints a masterpiece of witty punchlines, syllabic word play and poetic sentiments that leave the listener feeling soothed and inspired.”
