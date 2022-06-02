Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's James Begin, Who Plays Mahall's on June 9, Releases Debut Single

Thu, Jun 2, 2022

click to enlarge James Begin. - COURTESY OF JAMES BEGIN
Courtesy of James Begin
James Begin.
A touring musician who spends 150+ days a year on the road playing venues around the country, local rapper and trombone player James Begin somehow found time to recently record his debut single, “Likewise,” with Chris Dicola at locally based Signal Flow Studios.

“The song’s melancholy piano riff and classic boombap drum envelope the listener in a cocoon of comfort that feels oddly nostalgic, even on the first listen,” reads a press release about the tune, which finds Begin effortlessly shifting from singing to rapping. “On this canvas, Begin paints a masterpiece of witty punchlines, syllabic word play and poetic sentiments that leave the listener feeling soothed and inspired.”

The song is streaming in all platforms, and James Begin will celebrate its release with a show on Thursday, June 9, at Mahall’s in Lakewood. The concert will also feature AllTheHipe & Astral Housefly, Clayton James and Poeio. Tobyraps will serve as the host.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
