Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide

Looking for a dose?

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide
CDPH

Counties, cities and private healthcare organizations are partnering across Ohio to administer vaccinations against monkeypox.

Monkeypox — a viral infection similar to smallpox — has predominantly affected men who have sex with men, trans men and gender non-conforming people, sex workers and people who are living with HIV or compromised immune systems.

The JYENNOS vaccine prevents both monkeypox and smallpox, and is administered in two separate doses, 14-30 days apart.

Currently, doses are limited to members of populations considered high risk.

The Buckeye Flame has compiled the following list of vaccine sites, registration forms and useful contact information for LGBTQ+ Ohioans looking to get vaccinated.

If your city or county are not listed, please visit the Monkeypox Vaccine Locator to find available monkeypox vaccines by zip code.

Allen County

Contact Equitas Health in Lima, OH at (419) 222-0827
Contact Allen County Public Health in Lima, OH at (419) 228-4457

Cincinnati & Hamilton County

The Cincinnati Health Department and Hamilton County Public Health are currently distributing a limited number of vaccines to members of high-risk populations.

To schedule an appointment and confirm your eligibility, fill out an online registration form or contact Hamilton County Public Health in Cincinnati, OH at (513) 946-7800.

To schedule a vaccination appoint and confirm your eligibility, fill out an online registration form or contact the Cincinnati Health Department directly at (513) 357-7200.

Cleveland & Cuyahoga County

- The Cleveland Department of Public Health will offer free, confidential monkeypox vaccinations throughout the month of September.

Clinics are located at FLEX Spa, 1313 E 26th St. Cleveland, OH 44114.

No registration required.

Clinics will take place on:

Friday, September 9, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, September 23, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, September 30, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Contact the Cleveland Department of Public Health at (216) 664-2324 with questions.

- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will offer free, confidential vaccinations on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Clinics are located at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, 5550 Venture Drive, Parma, OH 44130.

Contact the Cuyahoga County Board of Health with (216) 201-2000 with questions.

- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will host two pop-up vaccinations clinics at Cleveland Heights Community Center.

Cleveland Heights Community Center is located at 1 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

Clinics will take place on: Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:00am – 12:00pm and
Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9:00am – 4:00pm

Advanced registration required.

Contact the Senior Activity Center in Cleveland Heights, OH at (216) 691-7377 to register by phone.

- The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland will host free, walk-in vaccination clinics throughout September.

The center is located at 6705 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

A Clinic will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm
No registration required.

Contact the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland at (216) 651-5428 with questions.

Columbus & Franklin County

Columbus Public Health is currently administering monkeypox vaccinations to members of high-risk populations.'

Currently, doses are limited to men who have sex with men, trans and gender non-conforming people and “anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services.”

To register for a vaccination appointment, residents should fill out Columbus Public Health’s monkeypox vaccine registration form.

Contact Columbus Public Health at (614) 645-1519 to schedule a vaccination appointment by phone.

Email [email protected] with questions.

Dayton & Montgomery County

To add your name to a vaccine waiting list, fill out an online form via Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

Toledo & Lucas County

Contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at (419) 213-4100 for questions and help obtaining a vaccination against monkeypox.

Originally published by The Buckeye Flame. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Walking slowly through a crowded festival where everyone smells like sweat

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Martin Mull The actor told Ohio Magazine in 2018, "I lived in the area long enough to get the Browns and Indians in my bones. Bernie Kosar and I were good friends, and I would go out and kick field goals at practices. I got to meet Jim Brown when I was 12. I remember shaking his hand and wondering if I would ever get mine back. I park myself in front of the TV every Sunday."

The Most Famous Cleveland Browns Fans
You Can Purchase This Tremont Bathhouse Home For $502,000

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

News & Views Slideshows

Walking slowly through a crowded festival where everyone smells like sweat

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Martin Mull The actor told Ohio Magazine in 2018, "I lived in the area long enough to get the Browns and Indians in my bones. Bernie Kosar and I were good friends, and I would go out and kick field goals at practices. I got to meet Jim Brown when I was 12. I remember shaking his hand and wondering if I would ever get mine back. I park myself in front of the TV every Sunday."

The Most Famous Cleveland Browns Fans
You Can Purchase This Tremont Bathhouse Home For $502,000

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

News & Views Slideshows

Walking slowly through a crowded festival where everyone smells like sweat

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Martin Mull The actor told Ohio Magazine in 2018, "I lived in the area long enough to get the Browns and Indians in my bones. Bernie Kosar and I were good friends, and I would go out and kick field goals at practices. I got to meet Jim Brown when I was 12. I remember shaking his hand and wondering if I would ever get mine back. I park myself in front of the TV every Sunday."

The Most Famous Cleveland Browns Fans
You Can Purchase This Tremont Bathhouse Home For $502,000

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Trending

Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022

By Scene Staff

Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022

Dennis! Kucinich Files Lawsuit Against Website Creators Who Associated Him with Sex Offender During 2021 Mayoral Campaign

By Sam Allard

The stare

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Ohio Congress Members Get Poor Marks on Democracy Issues in New Report

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

A new report says the Senate filibuster blocked a number of pro-democracy bills.

Also in News & Views

"Browns Polka" is a Thing That Exists

By Sam Allard

Cleveland-Style Polka icons Johnny Pecon and Frankie Yankovic, in 1949.

Cleveland to Create Police Accountability Team to Oversee Implementation of Consent Decree

By Sam Allard

Cleveland to Create Police Accountability Team to Oversee Implementation of Consent Decree

Dennis! Kucinich Files Lawsuit Against Website Creators Who Associated Him with Sex Offender During 2021 Mayoral Campaign

By Sam Allard

The stare

RTA Launches Transit Ambassador Program

By Sam Allard

RTA Launches Transit Ambassador Program
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us