An Ohio Monkeypox Vaccine Locator Guide

Counties, cities and private healthcare organizations are partnering across Ohio to administer vaccinations against monkeypox.
Monkeypox — a viral infection similar to smallpox — has predominantly affected men who have sex with men, trans men and gender non-conforming people, sex workers and people who are living with HIV or compromised immune systems.
The JYENNOS vaccine
prevents both monkeypox and smallpox, and is administered in two separate doses, 14-30 days apart.
Currently, doses are limited to members of populations considered high risk.
The Buckeye Flame has compiled the following list of vaccine sites, registration forms and useful contact information for LGBTQ+ Ohioans looking to get vaccinated.
If your city or county are not listed, please visit the Monkeypox Vaccine Locator to find available monkeypox vaccines by zip code.
Allen County
Contact Equitas Health in Lima, OH at (419) 222-0827
Contact Allen County Public Health in Lima, OH at (419) 228-4457
Cincinnati & Hamilton County
The Cincinnati Health Department
and Hamilton County Public Health
are currently distributing a limited number of vaccines to members of high-risk populations.
To schedule an appointment and confirm your eligibility, fill out an online registration form
or contact Hamilton County Public Health
in Cincinnati, OH at (513) 946-7800.
To schedule a vaccination appoint and confirm your eligibility, fill out an online registration form
or contact the Cincinnati Health Department
directly at (513) 357-7200.
Cleveland & Cuyahoga County
- The Cleveland Department of Public Health will offer free, confidential monkeypox vaccinations throughout the month of September.
Clinics are located at FLEX Spa, 1313 E 26th St. Cleveland, OH 44114.
No registration required.
Clinics will take place on:
Friday, September 9, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, September 23, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday, September 30, 2022 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Contact the Cleveland Department of Public Health
at (216) 664-2324 with questions.
- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will offer free, confidential vaccinations on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Clinics are located at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, 5550 Venture Drive, Parma, OH 44130.
Contact the Cuyahoga County Board of Health with (216) 201-2000 with questions.
- The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will host two pop-up vaccinations clinics at Cleveland Heights Community Center.
Cleveland Heights Community Center is located at 1 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.
Clinics will take place on: Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:00am – 12:00pm and
Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9:00am – 4:00pm
Advanced registration required.
Contact the Senior Activity Center in Cleveland Heights, OH at (216) 691-7377 to register by phone.
- The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
will host free, walk-in vaccination clinics throughout September.
The center is located at 6705 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.
A Clinic will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm
No registration required.
Contact the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland at (216) 651-5428 with questions.
Columbus & Franklin County
Columbus Public Health
is currently administering monkeypox vaccinations to members of high-risk populations.'
Currently, doses are limited to men who have sex with men, trans and gender non-conforming people and “anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services.”
To register for a vaccination appointment, residents should fill out Columbus Public Health’s monkeypox vaccine registration form.
Contact Columbus Public Health at (614) 645-1519 to schedule a vaccination appointment by phone.
Email [email protected]
with questions.
Dayton & Montgomery County
To add your name to a vaccine waiting list, fill out an online form
via Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.
Toledo & Lucas County
Contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
at (419) 213-4100 for questions and help obtaining a vaccination against monkeypox.
Originally published by The Buckeye Flame. Republished here with permission.