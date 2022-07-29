Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station
Courtesy Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka)

Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job.

In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.

"Personally and professionally, I'm a better person for having moved to Cleveland," his farewell post read. "This place is so underrated, wonderfully quirky, and entirely original. At its heart are all of you. I'm so thankful for the friendships that I've made and will continue to hold dear."

Tanaka has been an evening staple on the local nightly news since 2016, anchoring the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts for Channel 19 and the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for Channel 43.  Tanaka returned to Cleveland, where he has family roots, after professional stints in Montana, Colorado and Hawaii. He now travels to Boston, where he attended undergrad at Boston University.

Tanaka's move comes as Cleveland 19 News considers a  move of its own, from its downtown headquarters to the suburbs. Crain's Cleveland reported last week that if a multimillion dollar project comes together, the 19 News operation could relocate to Independence at the former site of a proposed Saucy Brew Works.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time
Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time
Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time
Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show
Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022

Everything We Saw at Borderlight Festival 2022
This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

This Edgewater Mansion on Lake Erie Just Hit The Market For $1.8 Million

Trending

Bibb Announces West Side Market Will Become Nonprofit

By Sam Allard

Justin Bibb accepts the endorsement of Kerry McCormack outside the West Side Market, (9/7/21).

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

By Sam Allard

Rep. Monique Smith

FirstEnergy Asks Fired Former CEO to Return the $56 Million It Paid Him

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer is the Real Freaking Deal

By Sam Allard

Rebecca Freaking Maurer, a practitioner of actual transparency

Also in News & Views

Black Ohio State Lawmakers Take Aim at Vance Over Comments Likening Abortion to Slavery

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Religious Leaders: Ohio Abortion Law Violates Constitutional Freedoms

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Religious Leaders: Ohio Abortion Law Violates Constitutional Freedoms

Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

Report: Climate Change Could Cost Ohio Communities Billions a Year by 2050

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

A survey found 70% of voters who are concerned about climate change support a national climate emergency declaration.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us