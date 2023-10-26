Appeals Court to Decide if Octavius Williams Will Get a New Trial in Attempted Murder Case His Brother Has Since Confessed To

Granted a judicial release but not fully exonerated despite the recommendation of the county's Conviction Integrity Unit, Williams is seeking a new chance to finally clear his name

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 9:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Appeals Court to Decide if Octavius Williams Will Get a New Trial in Attempted Murder Case His Brother Has Since Confessed To
Photo by Emanuel Wallace

Renewed hope for Octavius Williams, who was convicted of attempted murder in 2011, was found on Case Western's campus this week, where the 27-year-old had his case for a new trial argued in front of the three-judge Eighth District Appellate Court.

The incident of question revolves around one night nearly 13 years ago. On November 1, 2010, dozens of people gathered at Ardy Williams' home in Union-Miles for a Halloween party. Octavius, who was 17 and went by Tay-Tay at the time, was present, along with his brother Ricky. A fight broke out. Shots were fired between rivaling parties, and a little after midnight, Dennis Cole was shot.

After a five-day trial, a  jury convicted Octavius of attempted murder. Judge Deena Calabrese would sentence him to 15 years in prison, a sentence that leaned heavily on the following premise: that police, after hearing Cole's initial description of his shooter, thought Octavius best fit the description. He would spend the next 3,091 days incarcerated.

Williams is currently out of prison, but he is not innocent. In late 2019 he was granted judicial release in a compromise reached between the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and his defense team after new evidence was brought before the office's Conviction Integrity Unit. That evidence — three separate confessions from his brother Ricky, initially offered while in jail on an unrelated murder charge, that he was in fact the shooter — was enough for the CIU's board and an external independent review panel to decide Octavius was actually innocent of the crime in question.

But the CIU's recommendation is just that — a recommendation. The head prosecutor, in this case Michael O'Malley, has discretion on what to do with the information.

O'Malley didn't believe Octavius was actually innocent, but felt there were enough questions that he should no longer be in jail.

So Octavius was released, put on probation, and set free, though in the eyes of the law, still a convicted felon.

"You've got to use your human intuition and life experience to come up with the best decisions," O'Malley told Scene in 2020. "What is justice in this case? I think in this particular case, we did the best we could. I think we did what was right."


Related
Caught Between Here and There: Octavius Williams Was Convicted of Attempted Murder in 2011. Now, He's Free, But Far From Finished With His Case

Caught Between Here and There: Octavius Williams Was Convicted of Attempted Murder in 2011. Now, He's Free, But Far From Finished With His Case


On Wednesday afternoon, the judges entertained oral arguments in the appeal on whether or not the new evidence — his brother's repeated confessions — merit a new trial for Octavius, one that could result in a not-guilty verdict and total exoneration. Not only would it remove the felon tag from his record, but it would open the possibility of Octavius seeking compensation from the state for being wrongfully convicted.

"What we know is that confession evidence is a unique kind of evidence," Joanna Sanchez, director of the Wrongful Conviction Project at the Ohio Public Defender's Office, told the judges. She acknowledged the difficulty in relying solely on witness testimony: "We know more about what happened at the O.K. Corral than about what happened that night."

But what we do know now could have led a jury to make a different decision.
click to enlarge Judges Lisa Forbes, Kathleen Keough and Eileen Gallagher at Wednesday's appeals hearing. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Judges Lisa Forbes, Kathleen Keough and Eileen Gallagher at Wednesday's appeals hearing.
click to enlarge Joanna Sanchez, director of the Wrongful Conviction Project, with Williams (center). - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Joanna Sanchez, director of the Wrongful Conviction Project, with Williams (center).

Arguments zeroed in on both Ricky's confession and the true intentions behind his admittance of apparent guilt. After all, as both parties brought up, Ricky was not present at the original trial in 2011, and did not give proper testimony.

At the core here is whether Ricky's confessions represent "new" evidence. As our 2020 feature on the case noted: "New evidence must not merely contradict evidence that has come before. A new confession that takes a jab at what someone said 10 years ago isn't going to fly. But new evidence that aligns with the story painted by the defense — new evidence that would tilt how a jury sees the course of events playing out — that's where attorneys like Sanchez can find an opportunity to return to court and reignite the state's litigation of someone like Williams."

Prosecutors presented Ricky's initial confession as one complicated by his own 22-year sentence on a murder charge. Moreover, the fact that Cole was drunk at the time (he had a 0.27 BAC the night of the shooting) and was close to dying were additional factors both parties found value in revisiting.

"The core argument here is: Does every confession mean a new trial?" a Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor said. "The question for this court was whether or not the trial court decision was reasonably based on the facts of this case."

Judge Gallagher scrutinized the notion.

"It all goes back to what Ricky knew at the time, what he says happened at the time, and what the main people say happened at the time," she told prosecutor. "Is it new, or is it just available to us now?"

"That is the quintessential part of new evidence," Miranda said.

The three-judge panel is expected to draft an opinion in the next few days which will determine whether or not Octavius' case returns to court for a fresh start.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

LaRose Defends Removing Nearly 27,000 Unresponsive Voters Ahead of November Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 06: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (center) talks to State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, during the Ohio March for Life rally against November’s Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment, October 6, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Proposed Porn Age Verification Bill in Ohio Raises Serious Civil Liberties Concerns

By Michael McGrady Jr.

Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou

Can Dave Margolius End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco in Cleveland?

By Mark Oprea

Dave Margolius, Cleveland's head of the Department of Public Health, has made a fight against tobacco one of his main priorities.

With Cries Against Corporate Greed, United Airlines Employees Demonstrate for Fair Pay at Cleveland Hopkins

By Mark Oprea

Protesters at Door 6. The average flight attendant in Ohio makes roughly $33,700 a year.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Oil and Gas Industry Accident Data Boost Worries About Drilling Under State Parks

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

An oil refinery in east Toledo, Ohio.

LaRose Defends Removing Nearly 27,000 Unresponsive Voters Ahead of November Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 06: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (center) talks to State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, during the Ohio March for Life rally against November’s Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment, October 6, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Proposed Porn Age Verification Bill in Ohio Raises Serious Civil Liberties Concerns

By Michael McGrady Jr.

Ohio Rep. Steve Demetriou

Former Ohio AG and AG Candidate Write Rebuttal to Yost's Issue 1 Legal Analysis

By Marc Dann, Jeff Crossman

Former Ohio AG and AG Candidate Write Rebuttal to Yost's Issue 1 Legal Analysis
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us