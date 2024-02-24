Bibb Announces $2 Million in Funding to House Homeless

The Home For Every Neighbor program aims to house 150 people by 2025

By on Sat, Feb 24, 2024 at 9:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Superior Avenue, in Downtown Cleveland, has been host to the increasing visibility of the city's homeless population post-pandemic. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Superior Avenue, in Downtown Cleveland, has been host to the increasing visibility of the city's homeless population post-pandemic.
Send out more outreach teams on the streets of Cleveland. Incentivize landlords to take Section 8 vouchers. Build more no-frills housing with affordable rates.

These are some of City Hall's ideas to tackle the sweeping issue of homelessness across Cleveland, as announced in Mayor Justin Bibb's presentation on the matter Friday morning.

Bibb, flanked by County Executive Chris Ronayne, along with shelter operators and housing-specialist advisors, framed what he's calling the Home For Every Neighbor program as the city's comprehensive offensive on what's typically tackled by volunteers and private nonprofits.

Such an "aggressive, more focused and targeted approach" to handle what truly is a ground issue, Bibb said, aspires to reach big goals by mid-2025: to have rehoused at least 150 homeless residents.

"And in Cleveland, what excites me about this issue is that it’s a solvable problem. It’s a solvable problem," he told press Friday morning. "We want to make sure we can nip this issue in the bud before it becomes more systemic."
Related
Dean Roff, founder of Homeless Hookup, handing out gloves and packed lunches to the unsheltered in late October.

In Cleveland's Fight to Address Growing Homeless Population, Outreach Workers Play a Frontline Role: There remains a clear need for more connections between those on the streets and services, housing


The $2 million, a portion of which will fund a study on how other cities have successfully tackled the issue, follows city and county investments in recent months.
In January, Cleveland allocated roughly a quarter million to bolster seasonal shelters. And in early February, the county announced a $3.9 million federal grant that will be funneled to a half dozen outreach organizations focused on ending youth homelessness.

But, as critics to top-down approaches say, the city will have to essentially pick and train the right boots on the ground to influence the unhoused into going through what can be strict, and intimidating, pathways to stable housing.

By studying what's worked elsewhere—like in Houston, Dallas, Denver and St. Paul—the eventual Home For Every Neighbor plan, Bibb's presentation revealed on Friday, echoes the county's own five-year Strategic Plan before it: funding and sending out outreach teams to walk the streets, especially during blizzards, to direct the unhoused to shelters.

Then, it becomes a housing issue. Landlords would get perks to house those coming from temporary beds. Developers would be incentivized to build a minimum percentage—to be named—of non-market rate apartment units. A 25-unit "Safe Haven" home, without steep barriers to entry, would be built on city property to add to the overall stock.

Chris Knestrick, the executive director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, said that the clear linkage between the county and city's plan gives him hope that NEOCH's lobbying, and occasional criticism, of the city's staid approach to getting the unhoused housed is promising.

"And I think internally we're pretty excited," he told Scene on Friday. "I think it's been years of asking government, the city and county step up, and we're very happy."

City Hall plans to hire a strategic consultant to grow its homelessness initiative by May 1. RFPs are due to the city by March 25.
Related
Many residents present had concerns about their family and their property. "I'm going to probably be putting a target on my back," one woman said. "But this is my backyard, and I can't have somebody come into my neighborhood who has connections to a variety of communities."

A Christian Nonprofit Wants to Build a Small Women's Homeless Shelter in Munson Township. The Town's Residents Came Out in Force to Kill the Project: Despite clear data of unmet housing needs and unsheltered residents: "You do not want the inner city coming to our county," one resident said. "This will be like a cancer."


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

A Christian Nonprofit Wants to Build a Small Women's Homeless Shelter in Munson Township. The Town's Residents Came Out in Force to Kill the Project

By Mark Oprea

Many residents present had concerns about their family and their property. "I'm going to probably be putting a target on my back," one woman said. "But this is my backyard, and I can't have somebody come into my neighborhood who has connections to a variety of communities."

Hotel Cleveland, After Year of $80 Million Renovations, Will Open Anew in April

By Mark Oprea

The soon-to-be Hotel Cleveland, which will re-open at full capacity in April.

Gunshot Detection System Expanded in Cleveland, Silenced in Chicago

By Doug Livingston, The Marshall Project - Cleveland

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb outside the Justice Center

More Than 48,600 18-Year-Olds Are Registered to Vote in Ohio, a 35% Increase From Late August

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

On the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

More Than 48,600 18-Year-Olds Are Registered to Vote in Ohio, a 35% Increase From Late August

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

On the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Where Refugees in Ohio Are Arriving From

By Stacker

A Cleveland skyline pic

Cleveland Summit Spotlights Growing Corporate Interest in Clean Energy Projects

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

From left, City of Cleveland Director of Sustainability and Climate Justice Sarah O’Keeffe; Greater Cleveland Partnership CEO Baiju Shah; Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne; and Cleveland Foundation CEO Lillian Kuri at the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s sustainability summit.

Corruption Tax? Policy Expert Says That’s Basically What Ohio Utility Consumers Have Been Paying

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Mugshot of former Ohio House Speaker Larry
More

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us