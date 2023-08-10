Bibb Taps New Education Chief

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Bibb lauded Michele Pomerantz's education, government and policy experience in a statement.

Veteran CMSD teacher and education advocate Michele Pomerantz will replace Holly Trifiro as the city's Chief of Education for the upcoming school year. Trifiro’s last day will be August 25 and Pomerantz’s first official day will be August 28. The two will reportedly work together in the transition to avoid disruption, according to a release from the city.Pomerantz is the second change in leadership for Cleveland schools for the 2023-2024 academic year. In May, Dr. Warren Morgan was named CMSD CEO.“We are excited to welcome Michele to City Hall and to continue building on our progress,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement. “Given her experience in education, local government, advocacy and policy, she is well prepared to take on this critical role.”Pomerantz first joined CMSD as a first-grade teacher in the early 1990s and worked as an educator for 21 years. She served as director of political action for the Cleveland Teachers Union from 2008 to 2012 where she advocated for the 2011 Ohio Collective Bargaining Limit Repeal and worked on the formation and establishment of The Cleveland Plan.Following her time at the union, Pomerantz spent a year at the D.C.-based American Federation of Teachers as the deputy director of the office of the president. After returning to Cleveland, she served as a senior advisor to then-CMSD CEO Eric Gordon.In 2018, former Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish appointed Pomerantz to serve as Director of Regional Collaboration, a post she held for four years. Most recently, Pomerantz took a position managing MetroHealth system’s government relations team.“I am both humbled and excited to be named Cleveland’s next Chief of Education,” Pomerantz said. “This role draws on every facet of my 30 plus year career in education and government, and I am ready to hit the ground running. It is an honor to be selected to serve our young scholars, families, educators, administrators and citywide stakeholders. Together, I believe we will achieve great things for and with the young people in this city.”Although Trifiro is stepping down as education chief, she plans to continue working on education in Cleveland. Trifiro began service as chief in February 2022 after twelve years with Teach for America, where she served as the executive director of Greater Cleveland and later Ohio.“My experience in the Mayor's Office has deepened my understanding of the value of community organizations and creative educators working directly with students to reimagine learning in a post-pandemic context,” said Trifiro. “With this insight, I will be working on strategies to grow high-quality engaging learning experiences in our city.”