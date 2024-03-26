Cleveland Clinic Once Again Among Worst Hospitals in "Fair Share Deficit" Rankings, Comparing Charity to Tax Breaks

The hospital system has ranked poorly in the rankings every year

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Clinic in 2023 - Warren LeMay/FlickrCC
Warren LeMay/FlickrCC
The Clinic in 2023
The Cleveland Clinic, ranked annually as one of the best hospitals in the country and world for care, once again nabbed the ignoble designation as one of the worst hospital systems in the country when it comes to social responsibility.

Released this week, the "Fair Share Deficit" rankings from the Lown Institute, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, placed the Clinic in the bottom ten for hospitals when comparing charity care and community spending compared to tax breaks.

Carrying a net $212 million deficit, the Clinic ranked fourth worst, with a net income of $1.1 billion and just 2.64% of its spending going toward community.

“When tax-exempt hospitals started they were small, clearly charitable, faith-based or community organization-based and clearly charitable," Lown Insitute CEO and President Dr. Vikas Saini told Ideastream. "Health care has become a massive, massive, big business and the business imperatives are really driving a lot of it.”

Key takeaways from this year's report include findings that 80% of 2,425 nonprofit hospitals spent less on "financial assistance and community investment than the estimated value of their tax breaks" contributing to a $25.7 billion deficit across the nation in 2021.

UH and Akron General each also show a fair share deficit, $61 million and $29 million respectively.

The Clinic and others have disputed the process of compiling the rankings,.

"Cleveland Clinic remains committed to the communities we serve," a hospital spokesperson said in a statment. "The methodology used for this report does not fully align with how the IRS Form 990 categorizes community benefit. The excluded categories of research, education, and Medicaid shortfall all have a direct impact on the health of the community. "

Policy recommendations from the institute to address the issue in the future include requiring hospitals to report spending on community benefit programs as identified in community health needs assessments, creating a minimum spending benefit in proportion to hospitals' revenue, and mandating more transparency in tax filings with regards to charity care.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fridrich Bicycle, Oldest Bike Shop in Cleveland, to Close This Year

By Mark Oprea

After nearly a century-and-a-half in business, Fridrich Bicycle, Cleveland's oldest continuously-owned bike shop will be going out of business this year.

HB 6 Updates: Emails Reveal What Ohio utility Execs Thought About Money-Losing Coal Plants

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Mugshots of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and former Ohio Republican Party chair and lobbyist Matt Borges.

At Last, Public Square Says Goodbye to its Jersey Barriers

By Mark Oprea

Mayor Bibb oversaw the final end to Public Square's Jersey barriers, on Monday.

Western Reserve Historical Society Library Won't Reopen Until 2025

By Mark Oprea

The Western Reserve Historical Society in 2019.

Trade Watchdog: Big Retailers Used Supply-Chain Problems to Inflate Grocery Costs

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Trade Watchdog: Big Retailers Used Supply-Chain Problems to Inflate Grocery Costs

Ohio Food Banks Overwhelmed One Year After Emergency SNAP Benefits End

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

One of the many Muni Lot distributions during the pandemic years

HB 6 Updates: Emails Reveal What Ohio utility Execs Thought About Money-Losing Coal Plants

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Mugshots of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and former Ohio Republican Party chair and lobbyist Matt Borges.

Ohio Supreme Court Democratic Candidates Look to Rise Above Party Labels in General Election

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Gavel outside the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio, September 20, 2023, at 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, Ohio.
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us