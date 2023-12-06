Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund Gets $1.25 Million Investment to Fight Housing Instability

The five-year investment will offer financial assistance, legal help and education

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin attended an conference about the fund. - The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin attended an conference about the fund.
A new partnership between the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and the Rocket Community Fund will invest $1.25 million to create the Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund, which will offer emergency rental assistance, legal representation and advocacy.

“This support from Rocket Community Fund bolsters the current public-private partnership focused on housing stability, and will help us plan for long-term government sustainability of this important right,” said Legal Aid executive director Colleen Cotter. “Together, we can create a community in which all people experience dignity and justice, free from poverty and oppression.”

After Cleveland City Council in 2019 passed legislation to provide free legal assistance to low-income households with at least one child facing eviction, Cleveland Legal Aid and the United Way of Greater Cleveland created the Right to Counsel Cleveland program.

“Even though City Council and the city of Cleveland legislated a right to counsel, it wasn't fully funded in 2019 by government support, so there's been philanthropic support since then and the Rocket Community Fund support is helping bolster that,” said Legal Aid spokesperson Melanie Shakarian. “But in addition to the financial investment, leaders of Rocket Community Fund are working with Legal Aid and city leaders on long-term sustainability of the right to counsel.”

Last year, a report by the Rocket Community Fund’s community outreach and engagement program, Neighbor to Neighbor, found many Cleveland respondents faced housing vulnerabilities. Nearly 20% of those surveyed had difficulties paying rent and roughly 30% were concerned about utilities.

The Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund plans to ease some residents’ housing insecurity by supporting Legal Aid’s partnership with the Cleveland Housing Network to fund emergency rental assistance, help tenants find affordable housing and more. Between 2023 and 2025, the partnership aims to assist more than 650 households.

The fund will also finance community legal education offered by Legal Aid to teach tenants about their rights before they face evictions.

“Many Cleveland residents who are at risk of eviction do not attend their eviction hearings,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “This is just one example that highlights the critical need for education and outreach programs to raise awareness and aid to those facing eviction.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Letter to School, Current Students and Alumni Say Cleveland Institute of Music "Is in Crisis"

By Maria Elena Scott

The private conservatory opened in Cleveland more than 100 years ago.

Ohio Senate Republicans Are Trying to Change Ohio’s Marijuana Law Before It Goes Into Effect

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Roger Davis of Grove City works to remove fan leaves from around the flowers before the marijuana plants are dried, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

Clevelander Files Federal Lawsuit Against City Council Alleging Public Comment Policies Are Unconstitutional

By Maria Elena Scott

Chris Martin speaking at the September 25 meeting.

Also in News & Views

Department of Labor Investigating Alleged Theft of Union Funds at AFSCME Local 1746

By Mark Oprea

AFSCME Local 1746's headquarters in Midtown, on Tuesday.

Ken Silliman Gives a Front-Row Seat to Cleveland Sports Stadium and Arena Financing History, and Ponders What's Next

By Mark Oprea

Browns Stadium during renovations in 2014

New Nonprofit Newsroom Signal Akron Launches Today

By Mark Oprea

New Nonprofit Newsroom Signal Akron Launches Today

Clevelander Files Federal Lawsuit Against City Council Alleging Public Comment Policies Are Unconstitutional

By Maria Elena Scott

Chris Martin speaking at the September 25 meeting.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us