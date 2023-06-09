Cleveland Pools Open This Weekend, With Rules Driven by a Lifeguard Shortage

However, another summer of lifeguard shortages has affected pool operations.
“Consistent with last year, the city saw a decrease in applicants for seasonal lifeguarding positions,” the city said in a statement. “This has greatly impacted day-to-day operations and requires creative scheduling to ensure all Clevelanders can enjoy their local pool…Please note that any daily changes to staffing levels may alter pool schedules.”
Normal hours for all pools will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., close for an hour and reopen from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Pools will operate in 45-minute sessions, after which users will be required to exit the pool and line up to reenter the pool on a first-come-first-serve basis until the pool reaches capacity for the session. Additionally, all the deep ends will be closed for user safety.
Cleveland’s 20 outdoor pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday, remaining closed on Mondays and Tuesdays regardless of outdoor temperatures.
These outdoor pools aren't currently scheduled to be open due to repairs, but may open after June 10:
- Mercedes Cotner/Sunrise
- Lonnie Burten
Indoor pools will be open three days a week beginning Monday, June 12, 2023, through Friday, August 18, 2023. However, days of operation will vary pool-to-pool.
These indoor pools will be open three days a week:
- Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
- Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
- Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
- Kovacic NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
- Hamilton NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Cory NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Frederick Douglass NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
- Lonnie Burten NRRC
- Woodland NRRC
- Clark NRRC
- Central NRRC
- Gunning NRRC
- Sterling NRRC
- Fairfax NRRC
A complete list of pools and spray parks can be found here.
