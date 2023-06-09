Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Cleveland Pools Open This Weekend, With Rules Driven by a Lifeguard Shortage

Get ready for 45-minute swim sessions and closures on Mondays and Tuesdays

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 2:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lincoln Park Pool - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
Lincoln Park Pool
As Cleveland enters summer, city pools will officially open this Saturday, June 10 at noon, with the annual opening celebration and safety event at Neff Park (19298 Bella Drive).

However, another summer of lifeguard shortages has affected pool operations.

“Consistent with last year, the city saw a decrease in applicants for seasonal lifeguarding positions,” the city said in a statement. “This has greatly impacted day-to-day operations and requires creative scheduling to ensure all Clevelanders can enjoy their local pool…Please note that any daily changes to staffing levels may alter pool schedules.”

Normal hours for all pools will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., close for an hour and reopen from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Pools will operate in 45-minute sessions, after which users will be required to exit the pool and line up to reenter the pool on a first-come-first-serve basis until the pool reaches capacity for the session. Additionally, all the deep ends will be closed for user safety.

Cleveland’s 20 outdoor pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday, remaining closed on Mondays and Tuesdays regardless of outdoor temperatures.

These outdoor pools aren't currently scheduled to be open due to repairs, but may open after June 10:
  • Mercedes Cotner/Sunrise
  • Lonnie Burten
Currently, outdoor pools are scheduled to remain open from Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, August 6. However, if there are sufficient seasonal lifeguards able to stay on longer, some or all outdoor pool operations may be extended until Sunday, August 20.

Indoor pools will be open three days a week beginning Monday, June 12, 2023, through Friday, August 18, 2023. However, days of operation will vary pool-to-pool.

These indoor pools will be open three days a week:
  • Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Kovacic NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Hamilton NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Cory NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Frederick Douglass NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
These indoor pools will be closed but will have adjacent outdoor pools open:
  • Lonnie Burten NRRC
  • Woodland NRRC
These indoor pools will be closed due to building renovations:
  • Clark NRRC
  • Central NRRC
  • Gunning NRRC
  • Sterling NRRC
  • Fairfax NRRC
After the summer season, indoor pools will resume normal operations Monday through Friday from 11:30am–8pm and Saturdays from 9:30am–6pm, starting Monday, August 21.

A complete list of pools and spray parks can be found here.

Related
Follow the rainbow to free fun all summer

The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'What's Coming Is a Tsunami': Cleveland Needs to Be More Prepared to Help Incoming Latin American Immigrants, Leaders Say

By Mark Oprea

'What's Coming Is a Tsunami': Cleveland Needs to Be More Prepared to Help Incoming Latin American Immigrants, Leaders Say

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's Best Suburbs, Ranked

By Vince Grzegorek

Pepper Pike's finest

Downtown Cleveland Sees the Most Bird-Building Collisions In Ohio. This Group Wants to Eliminate Them

By Mark Oprea

Michelle Manzo, of Lights Out, holds a small black-throated green warbler that hit the side of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Manzo is a regular bird patroller for the organization.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Unveil Plan for 'Downtown 3.0,' Aiming to Boost Population, Visitors and Amenities

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Unveil Plan for 'Downtown 3.0,' Aiming to Boost Population, Visitors and Amenities

Also in News & Views

Groups Fighting Hunger in Ohio Disappointed by State Senate Budget Draft

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Demand at foodbanks has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated.

Advocates React to Ohio Senate’s Private School Voucher Expansion Plan, More in State Budget Proposal

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Kings Island's Adventure Port Opens Saturday

By Katherine Barrier

Cargo Loco in Adventure Port

Dollar Stores and Giant Grocery Chains Push Healthy Food Out of Reach for Many, Activists Say

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

MCARTHUR, Ohio — APRIL 24: Signs for Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, April 24, 2023, in McArthur, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us