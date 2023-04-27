Cleveland Ranks Among Nation’s Top Ten ‘Buggiest’ Cities, Says Report

click to enlarge
(Photo by James Gathany, courtesy of Centers for Disease Control)
Get ready to grab that OFF! Spray.
In a report released today by lawn care company TruGreen
, Cleveland is ranked as one of the top ten cities nationwide most impacted by outdoor pests—specifically mosquitos, fleas and ticks.
The study places the Cleveland-AKron region at No. 7 out of the country's 20 largest metros.
The list was compiled from data from a double opt-in survey
between Jan. 1- Dec. 1 of last year, showing the top “metropolitan areas most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks.”
Cities that ranked higher than Tampa Bay include Los Angeles, California (No.1), Houston, Texas (No. 2), Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (No.3), Atlanta, Georgia (No. 4), Tampa (No. 5), and Detroit (No. 6).
"This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead," said Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen in the report. "This could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all.”
This recent TruGreen study comes as no surprise, since Cleveland is no stranger to pests. And it doesn't even get into the midges.
