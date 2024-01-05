Cleveland Scene Has Been Acquired by Great Lakes Publishing, and That's Good News

***

CLEVELAND - Great Lakes Publishing proudly announces it has purchased Cleveland Scene, strengthening its commitment to local, high-quality, Cleveland-based content on all platforms.



“Cleveland Scene is long known for insightful reporting, arts and entertainment coverage, food news, unique events, and for breaking important local news stories. This move aligns with our mission to provide compelling content that resonates with everyone in our local community. We are thrilled to welcome Cleveland Scene, while keeping it distinct and authentic,” said Lute Harmon, Jr., President of Great Lakes Publishing.



“Cleveland Magazine has been in this community for 52 years but in many ways, I feel we are just starting to scratch the surface of how we can better inform, serve, and listen. The addition of Cleveland Scene is incredibly exciting. It’s like doubling down on all our efforts to reach people and businesses where they are and grow along with them,” said Denise Polverine, Publisher of Cleveland Magazine.



The current Cleveland Scene team, led by Editor-in-Chief Vince Grzegorek, has built a substantial print and digital audience that when combined with the Cleveland Magazine audience will reach well over one million readers and online users per month.



Scene will continue to publish as usual online and distribute its print edition every other week.



“I'm incredibly and genuinely excited about the future of Scene. Great Lakes Publishing is an amazing steward and champion of local journalism in Northeast Ohio, and, while giving us further resources, wants Scene to be Scene. And for that we're grateful,” said Grzegorek. “The paper has an amazing legacy — not only as a vital part of Cleveland's fabric but also as the oldest operating altweekly in America, now entering our 55th year at a time when papers are closing around the country at an alarming rate. But we are always focused on today and tomorrow, the stories that matter to Clevelanders right now. I and our immensely talented staff look forward to continuing to tell those stories far into the future with the support of committed local ownership.”



The acquisition goes into effect January 5, 2024.



“I am already incredibly proud of our editorial teams for the work they do each day to inspire, transform and make a positive impact on our city and region, and Scene is a strong addition to our family of publications,” said Cleveland Magazine Editor, Dillon Stewart. “I’ve been a loyal Scene reader since I was a teenager, ever impressed by its top-notch reporting and indispensable voice. I’m eager to learn from and collaborate with their talented team members, strengthen each publication’s individual identities and, most importantly, better serve our readers.”



“As the largest Cleveland-based local media company, we are going to continue to grow and give Cleveland what it deserves. Passionate journalists and innovative business solutions,” said Harmon. “We are thankful to former publisher Andrew Zelman and Chava Communications for the opportunity.”

