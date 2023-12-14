Clevelanders Dealing With Highest Median Rents in Almost Two Years

December's median one-bedroom rent—$1,250—is still $200 below the national average

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Clevelanders Dealing With Highest Median Rents in Almost Two Years
stu-spivack/FlickrCC

Taking on extra work hours. Cutting subscriptions. Staying in on the weekends.

These are some of the ways some Clevelanders are dealing with a wintertime rent spike, one that's arrived in time for the holidays, and holiday spending, and a continuing rise in overall cost of living.

Median rent in December for a one-bedroom, according to data from Zumper, a real estate data firm, shows Cleveland's at the highest since February, now hitting $1,250/month. Despite Akron and Columbus rents leaping up 10 percent this year, Zumper's report shows, Cleveland's median rent is still the highest in Ohio.

The flurry of spikes and troughs in the wake of the pandemic has, both in coastal cities and further inland, led to a shifts in the housing market.
Related
Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin attended an conference about the fund.

Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund Gets $1.25 Million Investment to Fight Housing Instability: The five-year investment will offer financial assistance, legal help and education


But with interest rates still at a 22-year high, and a recession mentality trailing, plenty of those in the typical homebuying brackets are opting to deal with raising rents over the gymnastics required to own a home in 2024. Over half of those Zumper surveyed for their end-of-year report believe "the new American dream is being untethered to homeownership." (Thirty-eight percent "never plan to buy" a home altogether.)

"That’s a statistic no one in the real estate industry can afford to ignore," Anthemos Georgiades, Zumper's CEO, said via the report. "It’s also the most significant change in attitudes" in the past three, four years.

In Cleveland, rent increases come amidst the cotinued arrival of new multifamily buildings, those like the City Club Apartments on Euclid Avenue or Driftwood in Tremont, that are bound to list studios and one-beds at, or above, market value. An informal survey of Clevelanders around town showed rent raises citywide, from dozens of dollars to hundreds.

"At first, it didn’t seem like it was a strain," Nicole Harvel, 26, a communications specialist living with her partner in Gordon Square, told Scene. This year, the couple's landlord raised their rent for their two-bedroom by $200, to $1,800.

"Months went by, started to realize with the cost of everything increasing, the extra $100 each—we were more strapped than in the previous year," she added. "We had to pay a little more attention to bank accounts. Do more cooking at home. You know."

For Micah Gates, 37, who relocated to a three-bedroom house in Clark-Fulton after his previous landlord sold his building, a $300 jump was significant.

A Tower City security guard living with his sister, Gates said he felt inclined to grab more overtime hours at work—which he's taken in stride. "Yeah, I do a little bit more," Gates said, walking through Tower City's garage on Prospect. "I'm just tired every now and then. That's all."

Though the Zumper report anticipates a softening of the rental market next year, it speculates there will be a sort of two-roads-diverged phenomenon, with property managers either cutting raising rents or renters themselves giving up and hiring a real estate agent.

It's kind of what Alec Rubin, a news editor in his fifties, did with his husband this summer.

After their mom and pop landlord hiked their typical $1,200 a month rent in West Park to $1,375, Rubin declined to renew and dove into the precarious world of house hunting. After a month of searching, Rubin and partner whittled their top five down to a two-story in Cuyahoga Falls.

Though Rubin didn't say how much his mortgage payment is, he suggested it's not too far off from his West Park three-bedroom. An economical wakeup came after: "How many times did we say to each other, 'Geez, I'm glad we're not starting out right now,'" Rubin said. "And rental qualities just seem like crap right now."

Harvel said she's not yet ready to say bye to her Gordon Square two-bed: her landlord's nice, and utilities are included. But there's a ceiling in her book—if that monthly payment hits two grand, she's out.

"Even if it's over $1,900, I don't know if it's worth it," Harvel said. "I think we need to continue to keep our options open. The type of rental we’re going to be in. And where." She added, "but I mean, buying a house is kind of unfathomable to me."

Correction: The median rent for a one bedroom was initially incorrectly listed as $1,300. It's been updated to $1,250.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metroparks Will Open Floating Nature Center on Barge 225, Recently Moved to Wildwood Marina in Euclid

By Vince Grzegorek

Metroparks Will Open Floating Nature Center on Barge 225, Recently Moved to Wildwood Marina in Euclid

Watch Matt Gaetz Get Surprised at Strongsville GOP Christmas Party With Award for Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Girls

By Vince Grzegorek

Watch Matt Gaetz Get Surprised at Strongsville GOP Christmas Party With Award for Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Girls

Museum of Illusions, a Popular 'Edutainment' Concept, to Fill Long-Vacant May Co. Building Space

By Mark Oprea

The Infinity Room, a staple of the Museum of Illusion's brand of eye trickery.

Phone Use by Drivers Dropped After Ohio Passed Texting While Driving Law

By Vince Grzegorek

Distracted driving crashes have decreased after Ohio made it a primary offense to be on your phone while behind the wheel

Also in News & Views

Ohio GOP Lawmakers Bully Trans Kids for Christmas

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DECEMBER 13: Advocates for the trans community protest outside the Senate Chamber and repeatedly shouted “shame” when they heard that lawmakers had passed HB 68 that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth and bars transgender kids from participating on sports teams, December 13, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

We Still Don't Know What Recreational Weed Will Look Like in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

We Still Don't Know What Recreational Weed Will Look Like in Ohio

WIC Funding Cuts Could Worsen Ohio Maternal, Infant Health

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

WIC Funding Cuts Could Worsen Ohio Maternal, Infant Health

Phone Use by Drivers Dropped After Ohio Passed Texting While Driving Law

By Vince Grzegorek

Distracted driving crashes have decreased after Ohio made it a primary offense to be on your phone while behind the wheel
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us